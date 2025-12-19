Congress MPs will meet after the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 passed Parliament. MP Manickam Tagore called it 'Modi's Bill', alleging Mahatma Gandhi's name was removed. The bill, which replaces MGNREGA, was passed amid Opposition protests and walkouts.

Congress to Protest 'Modi's Bill', Alleges Insult to Gandhi

Congress Lok Sabha MPs will hold a meeting at the CPP Office at 10:30 am, following the passing of the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) in both houses of the parliament.

While announcing the bill, Congress MP Manickam Tagore called it Modi's bill and alleged that Mahatma Gandhi's name had been deliberately removed from the legislation. "VBGRAMGBill is Modi's Bill. Mahatma Gandhi's name is deliberately removed. From Lok Sabha to Rajya Sabha, this Bill was bulldozed despite Opposition protests. Congress Lok Sabha MPs will meet at 10:30 AM at the CPP Office. We will go to the people.We will not tolerate any insult to Mahatma Gandhi," said Tagore.

Parliament Passes Bill Amid Opposition Walkout

Earlier today, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it received the Lok Sabha's nod. Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha before the bill seeking to replace MGNREGA was passed. They pressed that the bill should be sent to a Select Committee.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the bill will play an essential role in the welfare of the poor. He accused Congress of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

Key Provisions of the VB-G RAM G Bill

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.

Nationwide Protests Announced

Opposing the Bill, Congress announced a series of nationwide protests on December 17, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare".

The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Thursday amid protests and sloganeering by opposition members. (ANI)