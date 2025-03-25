Delhi Budget 2025 Highlights: Rekha Gupta's ₹1 lakh crore 'historic' plan, boost for women, infra & healthcare

Read Full Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget 2025-26 for the national capital, stating that this year, the Delhi government's budget stands at Rs 1 lakh crore.

Calling the budget "historic," the Chief Minister said that this is a budget of transformation from a struggling economy to a "Viksit Delhi."

"This is not an ordinary budget. Delhi and the entire country are watching. They have high hopes from the new government. This budget is not just an account or ledger; it is a roadmap for transformation. The Delhi government's budget this year is Rs 1 lakh crore—31.5% more than last year," CM Gupta stated in the assembly.



Addressing the assembly, CM Gupta highlighted major allocations, including Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana and Rs 28,000 crore for capital expenditure in the national capital. To enhance infrastructure and connectivity with the NCR region, Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked.

The Chief Minister also announced healthcare reforms, stating, "Soon, people will benefit from the Ayushman Yojana and Ayushman Arogya Mandir. Along with the Rs 5 lakh from the Center, the Delhi government will provide an additional Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman, allocating Rs 2,144 crore for this. Additionally, Rs 5,100 crore has been set aside to implement the Rs 2,500 financial assistance for women under Mahila Samridhi Yojana."

For public safety, she revealed plans to install over 50,000 cameras across Delhi. Infrastructure development was another focus, with Rs 3,843 crore allocated for roads and bridges and Rs 696 crore designated for improving basic facilities in slums and JJ colonies.

CM Gupta targeted the previous AAP government for its inaction and financial mismanagement, alleging that government revenue was funneled into the "pockets" of liquor mafias and PWD contractors. "The previous government failed in every aspect—Yamuna remained polluted, roads were damaged, air quality deteriorated, and Delhi Jal Board and DTC were in losses. Dirty water and overflowing sewers became Delhi's identity. Taking over such a mismanaged administration and fixing it is a major challenge," she asserted.

She further claimed, "The previous government lacked the willpower to improve Delhi. Their financial mismanagement led to declining government revenue, benefiting liquor mafias and contractors. The days of disaster governance are over."

CM Gupta arrived at the Vidhan Sabha with the budget document ahead of its presentation, accompanied by her cabinet members. Earlier in the day, she chaired a cabinet meeting before the presentation of the BJP-led government's first budget in over 26 years.

Before heading to the assembly, she visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers, stating, "Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi. Delhi will progress, and Ram Rajya will be established."

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also praised the budget, calling it "historic." This Budget Session holds great significance as it follows the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power in the national capital after 27 years.

