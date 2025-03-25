user
user

Delhi Budget 2025 Highlights: Rekha Gupta's ₹1 lakh crore 'historic' plan, boost for women, infra & healthcare

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presented the Rs 1 lakh crore Budget 2025-26, calling it "historic." It includes major allocations for women's welfare, infrastructure, and healthcare, while criticizing AAP’s governance. The BJP’s return marks a transformative shift in Delhi’s administration.
 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Budget 2025-26, allocates Rs 5,100 crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana ddr
Author
Divya Danu
ANI |Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 3:50 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget 2025-26 for the national capital, stating that this year, the Delhi government's budget stands at Rs 1 lakh crore.

Calling the budget "historic," the Chief Minister said that this is a budget of transformation from a struggling economy to a "Viksit Delhi."

"This is not an ordinary budget. Delhi and the entire country are watching. They have high hopes from the new government. This budget is not just an account or ledger; it is a roadmap for transformation. The Delhi government's budget this year is Rs 1 lakh crore—31.5% more than last year," CM Gupta stated in the assembly.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Budget 2025-26, allocates Rs 5,100 crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana ddr

Addressing the assembly, CM Gupta highlighted major allocations, including Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana and Rs 28,000 crore for capital expenditure in the national capital. To enhance infrastructure and connectivity with the NCR region, Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked.

The Chief Minister also announced healthcare reforms, stating, "Soon, people will benefit from the Ayushman Yojana and Ayushman Arogya Mandir. Along with the Rs 5 lakh from the Center, the Delhi government will provide an additional Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman, allocating Rs 2,144 crore for this. Additionally, Rs 5,100 crore has been set aside to implement the Rs 2,500 financial assistance for women under Mahila Samridhi Yojana."

For public safety, she revealed plans to install over 50,000 cameras across Delhi. Infrastructure development was another focus, with Rs 3,843 crore allocated for roads and bridges and Rs 696 crore designated for improving basic facilities in slums and JJ colonies.

CM Gupta targeted the previous AAP government for its inaction and financial mismanagement, alleging that government revenue was funneled into the "pockets" of liquor mafias and PWD contractors. "The previous government failed in every aspect—Yamuna remained polluted, roads were damaged, air quality deteriorated, and Delhi Jal Board and DTC were in losses. Dirty water and overflowing sewers became Delhi's identity. Taking over such a mismanaged administration and fixing it is a major challenge," she asserted.

She further claimed, "The previous government lacked the willpower to improve Delhi. Their financial mismanagement led to declining government revenue, benefiting liquor mafias and contractors. The days of disaster governance are over."

CM Gupta arrived at the Vidhan Sabha with the budget document ahead of its presentation, accompanied by her cabinet members. Earlier in the day, she chaired a cabinet meeting before the presentation of the BJP-led government's first budget in over 26 years.

 

Before heading to the assembly, she visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers, stating, "Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi. Delhi will progress, and Ram Rajya will be established."

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also praised the budget, calling it "historic." This Budget Session holds great significance as it follows the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power in the national capital after 27 years.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hum Honge Kangaal Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH) snt

'Hum Honge Kangaal': Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH)

Kerala opens doors for private universities in state, passes bill in Assembly anr

Kerala opens doors for private universities in state, passes bill in Assembly

BREAKING: Comedian Kunal Kamra seeks one week's time from Mumbai Police to appear before them ddr

BREAKING: Comedian Kunal Kamra seeks week's time to appear before Mumbai Police over Eknath Shinde joke

Disha Salian death case: Father alleges gangrape, murder & cover-up; names Aaditya Thackeray in fresh FIR snt

Disha Salian death case: Father alleges gangrape, murder & cover-up; names Aaditya Thackeray in fresh FIR

Hospital or BJP office? UP leader's meeting from hospital bed sparks debate, WATCH viral video ddr

Hospital or BJP office? UP leader's meeting from hospital bed sparks debate, WATCH viral video

Recent Stories

Indian auto ancillaries eye new markets amid US tariff challenges: Report AJR

Indian auto ancillaries eye new markets amid US tariff challenges: Report

Seoul Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH) snt

Seoul: Dashcam video captures moment motorcyclist falls in sinkhole, found dead after 17-hour search (WATCH)

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 25: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold RISES

Hum Honge Kangaal Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH) snt

'Hum Honge Kangaal': Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH)

Akshay Kumar sells two Borivali properties for THIS whopping amount NTI

Akshay Kumar sells two Borivali properties for THIS whopping amount

Recent Videos

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Video Icon
Varanasi | Cool Comfort for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Asianet Newsable

Varanasi | Cool Comfort for Devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
All India Imam Association Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Shivaji Maharaj

All India Imam Association Chief Makes Controversial Remark Against Shivaji Maharaj

Video Icon
Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Video Icon
'While AAP Built Sheesh Mahal, We Will Build Houses for Poor': Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

'While AAP Built Sheesh Mahal, We Will Build Houses for Poor': Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon