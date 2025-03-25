Meta introduces ad-free subscriptions in Europe amid regulatory pressures

Read Full Article

​Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is introducing a "Subscription No Ads" (SNA) plan in Europe. It will be charging $14/month for Instagram or $17/month for both platforms on mobile. The desktop users will pay around €10/month, with extra charges for linked accounts. This initiative responds to stringent European Union (EU) privacy regulations that impact Meta's ad-driven revenue model. ​

Also read: Zelenskyy's 'wrong gift' choice over Usyk's championship belt led to Oval Office showdown with Trump: Report

The EU has implemented robust privacy laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA), to protect user data and promote fair competition. These regulations require companies like Meta to obtain explicit user consent for data collection used in targeted advertising. Non-compliance can result in substantial fines, compelling Meta to explore alternative business models to align with these legal requirements. ​

Under the new SNA plan, users who opt for the subscription will experience Facebook and Instagram without advertisements, addressing privacy concerns related to data usage for ad targeting. For users who choose not to subscribe, the platforms will remain free but will continue to display personalized ads based on collected data. This model aims to balance regulatory compliance with Meta's revenue needs. ​

Meta's ad-free subscription model is exclusive to Europe, with no plans to introduce it in the US for now. While EU regulations necessitate this move, Meta continues to rely on its traditional ad-based revenue model in the US, where privacy laws are less restrictive. American users will still experience targeted ads, as Meta maintains its existing business approach in the region.

Also read: 'Just let him pee': Mother lets toddler urinate into restaurant glass in China

The introduction of the ad-free subscription has elicited mixed reactions. Consumer advocacy groups, including the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), argue that the high subscription fees may pressure users into consenting to data collection, potentially undermining the spirit of EU privacy laws. They contend that privacy should be a fundamental right, not a premium feature. ​

Meta's move could set a precedent for other tech companies operating in Europe, prompting a reevaluation of business models that rely heavily on targeted advertising. Users now face a choice: pay for an ad-free experience or continue with a free, ad-supported model that utilizes personal data. This development underscores the evolving landscape of digital privacy and the ongoing tension between user rights and corporate interests.​

Latest Videos