Mamata Banerjee jogs in saree, slippers at Hyde Park during London visit (WATCH)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was seen jogging in London's Hyde Park during her official visit. This follows a similar instance in Madrid, showcasing her commitment to fitness while strengthening international ties.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her official visit to London, was spotted jogging in Hyde Park, wearing a white saree with a green border and her signature white slippers.
Also Read: West Bengal govt employees' DA hike case: Supreme Court hearing on March 25, hopes for central DA rate
Banerjee's "warm-up" session, as described by Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, included walking around London's iconic landmarks like Buckingham Palace and Hyde Park. She even tried "back-walking" and clapping, showcasing her energetic and lively personality.
This isn't Banerjee's first time jogging in a foreign land. In 2023, she had a "refreshing morning" in Madrid, Spain, jogging in a saree and slippers. Her message was "Stay fit, stay healthy!"
Banerjee's London visit aims to strengthen Bengal's ties with Britain, a relationship she describes as "spanning centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce." She's scheduled to attend various government-to-government programs, meet industrialists, and participate in cultural events.
"As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present. Before the day's engagements commenced, I took a moment to immerse myself in the essence of London's timeless grandeur. From its iconic landmarks to its storied streets, the city exudes an old-world charm that speaks of history and evolution - values that Bengal, too, holds close to its heart," she wrote in a post on X.
Back walk. হাইড পার্ক। pic.twitter.com/4wkYU6ySQu— Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) March 24, 2025
Through her visit, Banerjee said she hopes to "deepen Bengal's engagement with Britain and reinforce our enduring ties."
Also Read: 'Football runs through my veins': Mamata Banerjee gets Messi-signed jersey, hails the maestro; SEE post