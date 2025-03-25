user
user

Lucknow municipality renames road after NASA astronaut Sunita Williams following her return from space

Lucknow Municipal Corporation renames a road in Janakipuram after astronaut Sunita Williams, following her recent space mission.

Lucknow municipality renames road after NASA astronaut Sunita Williams following her return from space snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 25, 2025, 9:21 PM IST

Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to rename the road in front of the ISRO office in Janakipuram after Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams. City Mayor Sushma Kharkwal informed us of the decision. The resolution was proposed by Corporator Ranjit Singh.

"A corporator, Ranjit Singh, gave a proposal on this, and it was passed unanimously. A road in front of the ISRO office in Janakipuram will be renamed after Sunita Williams," Sushma Kharkwal said.

Sunita Williams is an Indian-origin NASA astronaut, known for her expeditions to space with the recent one lasting to nine months at the International Space Station.

Also read: Did Ganesha protect Sunita Williams in space? The story behind the idol she carried

NASA, in a joint mission with SpaceX, brought the Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov back to earth on March 18.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov have been in space since September 2024. However, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams had been away much longer--their journey began last June.

Initially expected to last just a week, their mission was extended to more than nine months due to issues with their Boeing Starliner capsule, which delayed their return.

Upon their return, PM Modi extended a warm welcome to Sunita Williams

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions."

Also read: Sunita Williams horoscope analysis: What does future hold for NASA astronaut after safe return to Earth?

PM Modi also hailed those who worked tirelessly to ensure Williams's safe return, saying that they "have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity."

"Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," PM Modi added in the post.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations snt

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations

Mamata Banerjee jogs in saree, slippers at Hyde Park during London visit (WATCH) dmn

Mamata Banerjee jogs in saree, slippers at Hyde Park during London visit (WATCH)

Chirag Paswan, NDA leaders defend 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits; call it 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' dmn

Chirag Paswan, NDA leaders defend 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits; call it 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

'Ragging hotspot' medical colleges account for majority of student deaths, 51 lives lost in two years: Report dmn

'Ragging hotspot' medical colleges account for majority of student deaths, 51 lives lost in two years: Report

Baseless factually incorrect Indian Army rubbishes reports of drone hacking by China's PLA snt

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Indian Army rubbishes reports of drone hacking by China's PLA

Recent Stories

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers snt

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why snt

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear favourite No. 66 shirt at Real Madrid; here's why

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations snt

Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon