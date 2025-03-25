user
'Hum Honge Kangaal': Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH)

Comedian Kunal Kamra released a new parody song amid backlash over his satire on Eknath Shinde, sparking protests, police complaints, and a debate on free speech.

Hum Honge Kangaal Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

In the midst of a heated controversy surrounding his video on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has released a new parody song titled Hum Honge Kangaal. The song, a satirical take on the classic track Hum Honge Kamyaab, includes strong political undertones, mocking the current state of affairs in the country.

New Parody Song Sparks Reactions

Kamra's latest song takes a dig at various socio-political issues, with lyrics like: "Hum honge kangaal, hum honge kangaal ek din...Mann mein andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash, hum honge kangaal ek din..." He further adds: "Honge nange chaaro or, karenge dange chaaro or, police ke pange chaaro or, ek din...Mann mein Nathuram, harkatein Asaram, hum honge kangaal ek din..."

The video accompanying the song also shows visuals of an angry mob vandalising The Habitat Club, burning his posters, and shouting slogans against him. Kamra shared the video online with the caption, "Vikasit Bharat ka ek aur anthem."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)

Backlash from Shiv Sena and Support from Netizens

The controversy began after Kamra, during one of his recent stand-up performances, called Eknath Shinde a "gaddar" (traitor) and performed a parody song to the tune of Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The act was met with outrage from Shiv Sena party workers, who vandalised The Habitat Club, where Kamra had performed the set.

While Shiv Sena members condemned Kamra for disrespecting Shinde, a section of netizens came out in strong support of the comedian, hailing his refusal to back down as a stand for free speech. The comedian's video received widespread traction on social media, with many lauding him for his fearless satire.

Legal Action and Police Complaints

Shiv Sena workers gathered at the Khar police station to file a complaint against Kamra, while others also approached the MIDC Police Station demanding action against him. The comedian, however, has remained defiant and refused to apologise for his statements or the parody.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)

Kamra’s Response: ‘Not Against the Law to Mock Leaders’

Reacting to the controversy, Kamra slammed the mob for vandalising the venue and made it clear that he would not be intimidated. In a strong statement, he asserted, "I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down."

Kamra further emphasised that his satire is within the bounds of free speech and stated, "It is not against the law to poke fun at leaders and the circus that is the political system."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)

