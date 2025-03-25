user
'Ragging hotspot' medical colleges account for majority of student deaths, 51 lives lost in two years: Report

A new report reveals 51 ragging-related deaths in Indian colleges between 2022 and 2024, with medical colleges identified as hotspots. Underreporting is a major concern, and anonymous complaints are recommended to encourage victims to come forward.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

New Delhi: A concerning report has revealed that 51 ragging-related deaths occurred in Indian colleges and universities between 2022 and 2024. This alarming figure is comparable to the 57 student suicides reported in Kota, a major coaching hub in Rajasthan, during the same period.

The 'State of Ragging in India 2022-24' report, by Society Against Violence in Education, analyzed 3,156 complaints registered through the national anti-ragging helpline from 1,946 colleges. The report identified medical colleges as "hotspots" for ragging, accounting for 38.6% of total complaints, 35.4% of serious complaints, and 45.1% of ragging-related deaths.

Medical colleges: A particular area of concern

The report highlighted that medical colleges report 30 times more ragging incidents relative to the number of students in these courses compared to the overall student population. This is despite medical colleges making up only 1.1% of the total student population.

Underreported incidents

The report emphasized that the 3,156 complaints registered with the national anti-ragging helpline are likely only a fraction of the actual incidents. Many complaints are registered directly with colleges or the police, and therefore do not appear in the report. Furthermore, the report noted that many victims of serious ragging do not come forward due to fear for their safety.

The report recommended that the national anti-ragging helpline should accept anonymous complaints to protect victims' identities and encourage more reporting.

