Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

Read Full Article

India's quest for a strong start in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup third-round qualifiers faltered as they were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh in a tense encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday.

The match saw Bangladesh slightly edging India in the first half, with more attacking moves and a greater number of corner kicks. However, neither side managed to create any clear-cut chances. India’s defense was put to the test early on, especially after a mistake by goalkeeper Vishal Kaith in the 12th minute. Kaith’s clearance ricocheted off an opposition player, but Bangladesh’s Mohammed Ridoy couldn’t capitalize, with Subhasish Bose making a crucial goal-line clearance to keep the score level.

India’s best chance in the first half came in the 31st minute when Udanta Singh’s header from a Liston Colaco cross was well saved by Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma.

In the second half, India came out with greater intent, pressing Bangladesh into their own half. In the 68th minute, Subhasish Bose nearly broke the deadlock with a long-range effort that beat Marma but narrowly missed the left corner of the goal. Just five minutes later, Farukh Choudhary’s deflected right-footer skimmed past the post, adding to India’s growing frustration.

India’s star striker, Sunil Chhetri, had a chance to seal the win in the 84th minute when he got a free header inside the Bangladesh box, but his effort lacked direction and power, much to the dismay of the Indian supporters.

Bangladesh midfielder Hamza Choudhury, on loan from Leicester City to Sheffield United, was largely ineffective throughout the match, failing to influence the game despite his Premier League experience.

India came into the match buoyed by a 3-0 victory over the Maldives on March 19 in a friendly, marking Chhetri’s return to the national team and Manolo Marquez’s first win as head coach. Marquez made five changes from the previous match, bringing in Boris Singh Thangjam, Udanta Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sandesh Jhingan, and Farukh Choudhary, and handed the captain’s armband to Jhingan. The Indians had to deal with a slippery pitch but were unable to get the breakthrough.

Bangladesh started the game with intensity, creating two early chances, the first of which came within seconds of the match starting when Kaith’s poor clearance fell to Bangladesh’s Mojibor Jony. However, Jony’s shot went wide of the goal. The visitors continued to press in the opening 15 minutes but failed to capitalize on their early pressure.

After surviving the early storm, India began to assert their dominance in the midfield and created a few chances, though none were converted into goals.

The two sides will meet again on November 18 in Bangladesh for the return leg. India’s next qualifier will be against Hong Kong on June 10 in Kowloon. India are placed in Group C of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers, alongside Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Singapore, with only the top team from the group securing a spot in the continental tournament.

Latest Videos