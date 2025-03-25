user
user

Ranya Rao confessed to using hawala for gold purchase, DRI tells court; bail order on hold

Revenue body has informed the court that Ranya Rao confessed that she used hawala money for purchasing gold. Her confession came during an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering and smuggling racket.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) informed the 64th CCH Sessions Court that Kannada actor Ranya Rao, arrested in a gold smuggling case, confessed to using hawala channels for purchasing gold. Her bail order has been reserved for March 27, 2025.

During the hearing, the court heard arguments from Ranya Rao’s lawyer, Kiran Jawali, and DRI’s counsel, Madhu Rao. The DRI reiterated that Rao had admitted to conducting financial transactions through unofficial means. Following this, authorities issued a notice under Section 108 to initiate a judicial inquiry into the matter. Officials emphasized that this is a judicial probe, not a police interrogation, aimed at uncovering the extent of financial irregularities and potential legal violations.

Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected in gold smuggling case, court cites 'seriousness of charges'

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. In a significant development, the CBI has now registered an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). The FIR cites cognizable offences under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (amended in 2018) and Section 61(2) of BNS.

The investigation took another turn when, on March 6, the DRI arrested two foreign nationals at Mumbai airport attempting to smuggle 21.28 kilograms of gold worth Rs 18.92 crores into India. The complaint suggests that these arrests, along with Ranya Rao’s frequent trips to Dubai, indicate a possible nexus with an organized smuggling syndicate operating from Dubai (UAE).

Further suspicions have been raised about the involvement of public servants and other unidentified individuals in the smuggling network. The DRI's complaint highlights that the pattern of repeated trips between Dubai and India, large-scale smuggling operations, and coordinated activities point to a larger international racket with potential national security implications.

Actor Ranya Rao's father DGP Ramachandra Rao questioned in gold smuggling case

With the judicial probe now underway, the case has widened beyond Rao’s individual involvement, signaling deeper investigations into an organized smuggling syndicate and possible links to influential figures.

