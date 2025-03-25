Karnataka: Bengaluru realtor murdered by wife and mother-in-law after months of harassment

Read Full Article

In a shocking turn of events, the Soladevanahalli police have unraveled the mystery behind the murder of 37-year-old realtor Loknath Singh, whose body was found with stab injuries in the neck on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

Also Read: Karnataka SHOCKER! Schoolgirl claims 'purdah leads to heaven' in science project, WATCH viral video

Loknath's wife, 19-year-old Yashasvini Singh, and her mother, 37-year-old Hema Bai, have been arrested in connection with the murder. The investigation revealed that the duo was driven to the act after enduring endless harassment from Loknath.

Marriage marred by harassment

Loknath and Yashasvini got married four months ago, despite her parents' opposition. However, the marriage was marked by harassment, with Loknath threatening and blackmailing Yashasvini's family since September 2023. He coerced them into accepting his marriage proposal and continued to torture Yashasvini, demanding that she give in to his physical demands.

The final straw came when Loknath demanded that Yashasvini convince her mother to have a physical relationship with him. Yashasvini, who had already been subjected to immense physical and emotional abuse, refused to comply. She left Loknath and returned to her parents' house, but Loknath continued to threaten and harass her family.

Planned murder

The police investigation revealed that Yashasvini and her mother had planned the murder. They prepared food laced with sleeping pills and waited for the right opportunity to strike. On Saturday morning, Loknath called Yashasvini to inform her that he was coming to meet her. The duo executed their plan, and Loknath was found dead with stab injuries in the neck.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath said, "Yashasvini was not willing to continue the marital relationship. She also got to know that he had extra-marital affairs. So they planned and killed him." The police have arrested Yashasvini and her mother, and further investigation is underway.

Also Read: 'Bangalore is dying, even villages are better': Viral Reddit post strikes a chord with residents

Latest Videos