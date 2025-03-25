"Priority is to bring change people": Rajeev Chandrasekhar promises to change Kerala’s trajectory with BJP

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 25 (ANI): The newly appointed Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday outlined his party's singular focus for the development of the southern state.

He stated that transforming the lives of Kerala's people tops his agenda, mirroring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide efforts.



Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said if the BJP comes to power in the 2026 State Assembly Polls, they would create more jobs and would take Kerala on a "different trajectory".



"There is only one priority today, which is to bring change to the lives of people in Kerala as the PM has done in the country. We want to create more jobs and opportunities. Our aim is to get elected, form a government, and take Kerala on a different trajectory. The only party and political formation in this country that has demonstrated the capability to grow the economy and change people's lives is Narendra Modi's BJP and NDA," the state BJP president said.

Addressing the challenges faced by the state's youth, he highlighted that the state is losing its youth talent due to relocation outside the state and county or through drug abuse.

"Kerala's youth faces a huge crisis. Today, we are losing talented youth; Either they are going abroad or outside the state, or we are losing them to drugs. Investment will come where there is talent," he said.



Chandrasekhar emphasized the need to retain talent and boost investment to reverse this trend, positioning the BJP-NDA as the solution to elevate Kerala's economic and social landscape.



Earlier on Monday, Chandrasekhar was elected unanimously as the BJP's Kerala president. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi officially made the official announcement.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's leadership

On Sunday, the central leadership of the BJP proposed the name of the former MP and Union Minister of State as the next president of the party's Kerala unit. The core committee meeting, chaired by BJP central observer Pralhad Joshi, finalised the decision.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi earlier said, "Under Rajeev Chandrasekhar's leadership, the party will reach the next level of performance, for which all of us are getting more equipped to support him."



The appointment of Chandrasekhar as BJP's Kerala president is seen as a strategic move by the party, aiming to build on the momentum gained in the state.

BJP's decision to field Rajeev Chandrasekhar against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram nearly paid off, as Chandrasekhar put up a strong fight.



Though he lost the election by a narrow margin of 16,077 votes, he significantly improved the party's vote share in the constituency, securing 35.52 per cent--better than veteran leader O Rajagopal's 32.32 per cent in a previous election. (ANI)

