Auto driver's daughter Roshni Kumari defies odds to top Bihar Class 12 commerce exams; WATCH celebrations

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], March 25 (ANI): In a heartwarming tale of perseverance and determination, Roshni Kumari, daughter of an auto driver from Bihar's Vaishali district, has emerged as the state topper in the commerce stream of the Bihar Class 12 board exams.

Roshni's journey to success is a testament to her hard work and family support. Despite facing financial constraints, she enrolled in a government school and pursued her dreams. Her mother's motivation and teachers' encouragement played a significant role in her achievement.

Speaking about her achievement, Roshni said, "My father is an auto driver. Due to financial constraints, I left my previous school and got myself enrolled in a government school... My mother motivated me a lot. Earlier, I had decided to do CA after the 12th, but looking at our financial condition, I dropped that idea and thought of doing CS. My teachers told me not to worry about money and they will support me..."

Roshni's story inspires students from humble backgrounds, demonstrating that with dedication and support, anyone can achieve their dreams.

Antara Khushi Credits Parents and Teachers for Second-Rank Achievement

Antara Khushi secured the second rank in the commerce stream across the state. Expressing her joy, Antara credited her achievement to the unwavering support of her parents and teachers.

"I want to dedicate this success to my parents and teachers," said Antara Khushi, speaking about her accomplishment. She revealed that her preparation involved a disciplined routine, studying 6-8 hours daily on a regular basis, which she intensified to 10-12 hours as the exams approached. "My parents and teachers supported me and motivated me the most," she added

It is noteworthy that this time, in BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) a total of 12,80,211 students appeared for the intermediate examination, out of which 11,07,330 students have passed, accounting for 86.50 percent of the total candidates. Among them, 5,59,065 are female students, while 5,48,148 are male students.

CM Nitish Kumar Hails Female Students for Dominating Top Positions Across Streams

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Roshni and all the successful students, highlighting the significant role of female students in securing top positions across all three streams.

The Chief Minister highlighted that this year, female students secured top positions across all three streams--Arts, Science, and Commerce. Expressing his happiness over their achievement, he emphasized that not only the students but also their parents deserve appreciation. He described this success as a significant example of women's empowerment, attributing it to various schemes implemented by the state government to boost confidence among girls, enabling them to excel in every field.

CM Kumar also wished all successful students a bright future and commended the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) and the Education Department for publishing the results within a short period.

