IPL 2025: Eden Gardens pitch invader REVEALS Virat Kohli's words to him after touching his feet

A fan, who invaded the pitch to meet his idol Virat Kohli at the Eden Gardens Stadium, revealed what Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter after touching his feet. A fan, Rituparno Pakhira, breached the Eden Gardens security to meet Kohli during the IPL 2025 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 22, Saturday.

The incident took place when Virat Kohli completed his fifty after hitting a four of Harshit Rana’s delivery in the 13th over of RCB's 175-run chase. The 36-year-old was about to take the strike to face the last ball of the over when the fan ran onto the field, fell on his feet and hugged him before the umpires intervened and security officials took him away from the ground in order to avoid further disruption of the match.

A video went viral on social media, where Rituparno Pakhira was seen scaling the fence, breached the security, jumped over the boundary line and ran towards Virat Kohli, who was celebrating his fifty, and touched his feet.

However, Rituparno Pakhira had to pay the price for invading the pitch to meet Virat Kohli as he was arrested by Kolkata police and charged with BNS sections 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant), 329(3) (criminal trespass), and 125 (acts that endanger human life or personal safety through reckless or negligent actions). Pakhira was released after being in police custody for a day.

Reportedly, Rituparno Pakhira has been banned from entering Eden Gardens Stadium not just because he invaded the pitch to meet Virat Kohli during the match, but also because of charges against him. Pakhira is a 18-year-old college student from Jamalpur in the Purba Bardhaman district, who travelled to Kolkata to witness the IPL 2025 opener between the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rituparno Pakhira reveals Virat Kohli’s conversation with him

After being released from police custody, Rituparno Pakhira revealed what Virat Kohli told him before he was escorted off the field by the security officials.

Speaking to the media, Pakhira stated that Kohli asked his name and told him to run away quickly. He also said that the RCB star told the security officials not to hit him.

“"The moment I touched his feet, Virat Kohli sir, asked my name and said, 'Jaldi se bhaag jaa (run away fast). He even asked the security to not hit me," Rituparno Pakhira said as quoted by TOI.

In the IPL 2025 opener, Virat Kohli played a brilliant innings of 59 off 36 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase down 175-run target in 16.2 overs. The opening pair formed a 95-run partnership, laying a strong foundation for RCB’s successful run-chase. Virat Kohli formed a 44-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Rajat Patidar, who scored a quickfire 34 off 16 balls.

Liam Livingstone provided finishing touches to the RCB’s run-chase with an unbeaten quickfire innings of 15 off 5 balls.

