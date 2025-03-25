user
White House confirms Russia and Ukraine agree to prevent military strikes on vessels in Black Sea

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to refrain from attacking vessels in the Black Sea, following Saudi-Arabia mediated talks. The agreement aims to ensure safe navigation and prevent military use of commercial ships.

Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 9:39 PM IST

Washington: The White House has confirmed that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to refrain from launching military strikes on vessels in the Black Sea. This understanding was reached separately in talks facilitated by Saudi Arabia, which concluded on Tuesday. According to the White House, both nations have committed to ensuring safe navigation, eliminating the use of force, and preventing the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

This development marks a crucial step towards de-escalation in the region. The agreement is expected to reduce tensions and promote a safer environment for maritime activities. The White House has confirmed that the United States will support Russian fertilizer exports, addressing one of Moscow's key concerns following the imposition of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The talks in Saudi Arabia were part of a broader effort to address the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The agreement on safe navigation in the Black Sea is a welcome development, and it remains to be seen how this understanding will impact the overall situation in the region.

The White House on Tuesday, in a series of readouts, emphasized the importance of this ceasefire in facilitating the free and secure passage of ships through the Black Sea.

the Ukraine-specific readout, the US reiterated its commitment to facilitating the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of Ukrainian children forcibly transferred during the conflict.confirmed that the United States has brokered a sea ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. This agreement aims to eliminate the use of force in the region and prevent commercial vessels from being used for military purposes.

