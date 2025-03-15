LIVE NOW

Mar 15, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 15: Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 7 districts today, thunderstorms expected over next 3 days

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

9:27 AM IST

Indian Columbia student self-deports after US visa revoked for alleged terror links

Indian doctoral student Ranjani Srinivasan has voluntarily left the US after her visa was revoked over allegations of "advocating violence and terrorism," according to a statement by US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

8:53 AM IST

Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 7 districts today, thunderstorms expected over next 3 days

Kerala continues to experience extreme heat, with temperatures soaring up to 37 degrees Celsius in several districts. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in 10 districts and predicts isolated rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of the state over the next three days.

8:23 AM IST

India becomes one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: ISRO Chief

India has entered an elite club of four nations that have successfully demonstrated satellite docking and undocking technology said ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan following the success of the SpaDEx (Space Docking Experiment) mission.

8:23 AM IST

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur shot at home in Himachal's Bilaspur; probe underway

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur was shot by unidentified assailants at his Bilaspur residence in Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Friday (Mar 14), injuring Thakur and two others, including his bodyguard.

8:21 AM IST

'Why oppose Hindi but dub Tamil films for profit...? Pawan Kalyan slams TN leaders over NEP row

Janasena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan criticized Tamil Nadu politicians for their stance on Hindi. Speaking at the party’s 12th foundation day, he questioned the logic behind opposing Hindi while allowing Tamil movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gains.

