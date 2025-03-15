"Unexploded suicide vests found": Video emerges of US airstrike that killed ISIS leader Abu Khadijah

Abu Khadijah, a top ISIS leader, was killed in a US-Iraqi joint operation in Iraq. He oversaw global operations and was a potential candidate for ISIS leader.

Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 1:57 PM IST

Abu Khadijah, the second-highest-ranking ISIS leader, was killed in a precision airstrike by US Central Command forces and Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces on March 13. This significant blow to ISIS leadership targeted the group's chief of global operations, responsible for overseeing logistics, financial planning, and operations worldwide.

A video has emerged showing the US missile strike on the terrorist leader.

As the Emir of ISIS' senior decision-making body, Abu Khadijah played a crucial role in the organization's global operations, directing a significant portion of their finances. His prominence within ISIS led to speculation that he might be considered for the position of global leader, or "caliph".

The joint operation that led to Abu Khadijah's death involved a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq. Following the strike, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces secured the site, identifying Abu Khadijah through DNA matching from a previous raid. Both Abu Khadijah and another ISIS operative were found wearing unexploded "suicide vests" and carrying multiple weapons.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, emphasized the significance of the operation, stating that Abu Khadijah was one of the most important ISIS members globally. He said the US will continue to target terrorists and dismantle organizations that threaten their homeland and allies.

President Donald Trump announced the killing, crediting US, Iraqi, and Kurdish forces for their cooperation. The strike marks a major blow to ISIS leadership and is part of ongoing US efforts to combat the terrorist organization.

"Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed. He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. Further, sharing credit with Iraq and Kurdish forces, he added, "His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!", he said.

