Delhi man befriends woman on Instagram, blackmails to leak her private pics, tries to extort Rs 5 lakh

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a woman and threatening to circulate her private pictures on the internet.

Delhi man befriends woman on Instagram, blackmails to leak her private pics, tries to extort Rs 5 lakh shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 15, 2025, 1:49 PM IST

Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly extorting money from a woman and threatening to circulate her private pictures on the internet. The accused, identified as Madhav Singh, a resident of Pratap Nagar, Amritsar, was apprehended following a cybercrime investigation.

According to the police, the victim had filed a complaint at Cyber Police Station, North West District, alleging that she had befriended an individual on social media.

Over time, through frequent interactions, he gained access to her private pictures and later began blackmailing her, demanding Rs 5 lakh. He allegedly threatened to spread the images online if his demands were not met.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under sections 308(2) and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Happy Holi with vibrant pic shot on iPhone by Indian CEO Kushagra Tiwari. SEE post

Modus operandi

The accused was found to be operating multiple Instagram accounts under false identities without sharing his contact number or personal details.
Police tracked his digital footprint using advanced cyber forensic techniques and eventually identified and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to the crime, admitting that he engaged in such activities for amusement. Authorities have seized the mobile phone used in the offense.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify any additional victims or accomplices involved in similar cyber offenses. 

Also read: On CCTV, Telangana temple accountant suffers burn injuries after acid attack by unidentified man (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lost treasure? Chandigarh man dumps Rs 12 lakh Reliance shares over tedious paperwork AJR

Lost treasure? Chandigarh man dumps Rs 12 lakh Reliance shares over tedious paperwork

On CCTV, Telangana temple accountant suffers burn injuries after acid attack by unidentified man (WATCH) shk

On CCTV, Telangana temple accountant suffers burn injuries after acid attack by unidentified man (WATCH)

Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Columbia student who self-deported after visa revocation for 'Hamas support' shk

Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Columbia student who self-deported after visa revocation for 'Hamas support'

BJP leader Surendra Jawahra shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat by neighbour over land dispute video anr

BJP leader Surendra Jawahra shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat by neighbour over land dispute; WATCH

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Doctor, her children caught on cam assaulting elderly in-laws amid marital dispute (WATCH) shk

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Doctor, her children caught on cam assaulting elderly in-laws amid marital dispute (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Hero Xoom 125: Great Performance at Rs 82000; know specifications, features and more RBA

Hero Xoom 125: Great Performance at Rs 82000; know specifications, features and more

Clove Remedy for Wealth: Vastu Tips to Attract Prosperity SRI

Clove Remedy for Wealth: Vastu Tips to Attract Prosperity

Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor: 10 bollywood stars who are vegetarian MEG

Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor: 10 bollywood stars who are vegetarian

Lost treasure? Chandigarh man dumps Rs 12 lakh Reliance shares over tedious paperwork AJR

Lost treasure? Chandigarh man dumps Rs 12 lakh Reliance shares over tedious paperwork

Qatar Gold Rate on March 15 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 15: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Recent Videos

IPL 2025 Captains List: Full Squad & Leadership Changes Revealed

IPL 2025 Captains List: Full Squad & Leadership Changes Revealed

Video Icon
IPL 2025: RCB Squad, Captain, Retained Players & Key Updates

IPL 2025: RCB Squad, Captain, Retained Players & Key Updates

Video Icon
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's to Return on THIS Date: NASA, SpaceX Launch Crew-10 Mission

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's to Return on THIS Date: NASA, SpaceX Launch Crew-10 Mission

Video Icon
Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Devotees Offer Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal | Second Jumma of Ramadan

Video Icon
SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

SSB Jawans Celebrate Holi in Srinagar, Strengthening Bonds and Honouring Traditions

Video Icon