Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures to Dip as IMD Issues Fresh Warning; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Winter conditions are strengthening across Tamil Nadu as Chennai and nearby regions brace for a further drop in temperatures. The Meteorological Department has issued fresh warnings citing colder nights, fog
Cold Wave Intensifies Across Tamil Nadu
The Meteorological Department reports a steady increase in cold wave intensity across Tamil Nadu over the past few days. Cooler nights are expected to persist, with temperatures dipping slightly further in several regions.
Atmospheric Conditions and Dry Spell
A low-level circulation over South Kerala and nearby areas is influencing weather patterns. As a result, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience mostly dry weather until December 22, with occasional early morning fog.
Temperature Trends and Rain Outlook
Minimum temperatures across the region may fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal at a few locations. While no major fluctuations are expected until December 22, light to moderate rainfall may occur at isolated places on December 23 and 24.
