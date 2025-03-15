Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Columbia student who self-deported after visa revocation for 'Hamas support'

Read Full Article

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian student studying at Columbia University in the US, had her visa revoked for participating in a pro-Palestine demonstration. The US Department of Homeland Security states that she supported violence and terrorism, leading to the cancellation of her student visa on March 5, 2025. A few days after the visa cancellation, on March 11, she self-deported.

She completed the process of voluntarily leaving the country through the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app.

According to the US government, Ranjani Srinivasan is accused of supporting violence and terrorism. The Department of Homeland Security says she supported Hamas, which the US considers a terrorist organization. After her visa was revoked, she used the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) app to self-deport on March 11.

US government reaction

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, "Those who support violence and terrorism do not have the right to live in the United States." She also posted a video showing Ranjani Srinivasan at the airport.

"It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live & study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism that privilege should be revoked and you should not be in this country. I’m glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathizers use the CBP Home app to self deport," the post read.

Who is Ranjani Srinivasan?

Ranjani Srinivasan is from Ahmedabad, India, and was a PhD student in Urban Planning at Columbia University. Previously, she graduated from CEPT University, Ahmedabad, and earned a master's degree from Harvard University. She has also been a Fulbright-Nehru and Inlaks Scholarship winner. She has worked in organizations related to climate change and environmental protection.

Protests are taking place at the university in support of Palestine. Previously, a former student named Mahmood Khalil was arrested. His green card was revoked, but he has not yet been deported from the US. Another student, Lika Cordia, was also detained because her visa had expired.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether Columbia University is illegally harboring foreigners.

