Battle at Eden - KKR Vs RCB in IPL 2025 Opening Match

RCB enters IPL 2025 with a fresh start, appointing Rajat Patidar as its new captain. Patidar replaces Faf du Plessis and is expected to bring new energy to the team.

Published: Mar 15, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to kick off with an exciting clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on March 22, 2025.

This rivalry has always been one of the most exciting in IPL history. It all started back in 2008, when Brendon McCullum’s explosive 158* set the stage for what would become one of the biggest cricket leagues in the world. Over the years, KKR and RCB have played some unforgettable matches, full of drama, power-hitting, and intense battles. Register on Zuplay and get a chance to Win ₹10 Crores in Indian Kismet League .

Head-to-Head Record
 

  • Total Matches Played: 35
  • KKR Wins: 21
  • RCB Wins: 14
  • No Result: 0


Team Profiles & Leadership

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR has always been known for its smart strategies and never-give-up attitude. This season, they have a new leader, Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane brings loads of experience, His calm and tactical mindset will be key for KKR. Venkatesh Iyer, the explosive all-rounder, will be the vice-captain, adding more balance to the team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB enters IPL 2025 with a fresh start, appointing Rajat Patidar as its new captain. Patidar replaces Faf du Plessis and is expected to bring new energy to the team. A strong performer in domestic cricket, Patidar will be aiming to guide RCB to their first-ever IPL title.

Key Players to Watch

KKR:

  • Sunil Narine - The mystery spinner and hard-hitting opener.
  • Venkatesh Iyer - A powerful all-rounder who can change games.
  • Ajinkya Rahane -  The experienced leader who provides stability.
  • Quinton de Kock  - A destructive opener who can take the game away.

RCB:

  • Virat Kohli - The heartbeat of RCB, always hungry for runs.
  • Phil Salt  - The explosive wicketkeeper-batter.
  • Liam Livingstone - A game-changer with both bat and ball.
  • Tim David - Currently one of the most explosive finishers.

With two power-packed teams, a massive fan following, and a rich history, the opening match of IPL 2025 promises to be a blockbuster clash! Join Zuplay to get the best of IPL 2025.

Conclusion

The opening clash between KKR and RCB promises to deliver exciting cricketing action. With new leadership and a blend of seasoned and emerging talents, both teams are poised to set the tone for an unforgettable tournament. Fans worldwide eagerly await this showdown, ready to celebrate, analyze.

