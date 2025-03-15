David Warner set for silver screen debut with cameo appearance in 'Robinhood'; Internet goes frenzy

Read Full Article

Former Australian flamboyant batter and captain David Warner is set to make his debut on silver screen with an exciting cameo appearance in the upcoming Telugu movie ‘Robinhood’, which will be released on March 25.

Warner retired from his international career after the T20 World Cup 2024, where Australia was knocked out of the tournament after finishing third in Group 1 of the Super 8 stage. He is one of the most explosive openers in the history of cricket. The 38-year-old is also one of the prolific batters in the history of Indian Premier League, but he surprisingly went unsold at the IPL 2025 as he failed to attract any interest from any of the 10 franchises.

Following retirement from international cricket, David Warner took up commentary duties. He was part of the commentary panel for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Now, the veteran Australian opener has tried his hands on acting for the upcoming Telugu film, ‘Robinhood’. Warner took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared the poster of his upcoming cameo.

Along with the poster of his cameo in ‘Robinhood’ movie, David Warner wrote, “Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th.”

David Warner’s tweet on his cameo in his debut Indian film quickly went viral on social media, as fans expressed their excitement to see the former Australia opener pulling off his acting skills just like he pulled off explosive innings on the cricket field. Telugu film fans welcomed Warner to Tollywood, while others praised his eagerness to embrace Indian cinema.

David Warner has a long-standing love for Indian cinema, especially Telugu movies, given that he recreated popular Tollywood dance moves and dialogues. His love and admiration for Telugu cinema grew during his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner is a big fan of popular Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, as he often does ‘Puspha’ style to celebrate his achievements on the field.

David Warner expressed his desire to act in Telugu films, which is finally happening with his cameo appearance in Nithiin-starrer ‘Robinhood’. After retirement from international cricket and the IPL snub, Warner has been actively exploring new opportunities beyond cricket, including commentary and acting, as he looks to stay connected with his Indian fanbase.

