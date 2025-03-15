IPL 2025: Nitish Reddy clears fitness test; Set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad camp ahead of the season

Nitish Reddy has cleared a fitness test, providing a significant boost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of IPL 2025.

Published: Mar 15, 2025, 7:02 PM IST

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has received a significant boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, as all-rounder Nitish Reddy has successfully cleared a fitness test after recovering from a side strain injury.

Reddy previously suffered a side strain injury but is now completely healed. Although he was excluded from India's Champions Trophy squad due to his injury, he passed the necessary Yo-Yo test; his score was 18, according to ESPN cricinfo press release.

Nitish Reddy regains fitness in time

Reddy's return to fitness is welcome news for SRH, which was defeated in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year. With Reddy's addition, SRH gains batting depth and more bowling options, making them a stronger contender for the IPL 2025 title.

The IPL 2025 season is scheduled to commence on March 22, and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to resolve the incomplete matters. They were defeated in the final against KKR last year in what became a lopsided match.

Reddy, who was retained by SRH in the mega-auction 2025, is expected to join the team's pre-tournament camp starting on Sunday. He had an impressive 2024 IPL season, scoring 303 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 142.2 and taking three wickets, added the release.

Nitish played a practice match on Friday, bowling without any discomfort. The BCCI medical team took proper care of Nitish, but his rehab took more time than the three weeks originally forecast.

Nitish Reddy performance in IPL and for India

He also took three wickets last year. His addition to the SRH squad gives them batting depth and more bowling options.

The 25-year-old cricketer also debuted for India in a T20I against Bangladesh and impressed selectors with his performance. He became the first Indian batter to score a century in Australia while batting at No. 8 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in 2024.

Reddy debuted in IPL 2023; in that season, he played two matches but did not score any runs or take any wickets. However, the last edition of IPL was a turnaround for Reddy as he was one of the key factors for SRH reaching the IPL finals.

The IPL 2025 season is scheduled to commence on March 22, and SRH will be looking to make a strong start with Reddy's return to the squad.

