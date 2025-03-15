On CCTV, Telangana temple accountant suffers burn injuries after acid attack by unidentified man (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In a shocking incident, an unidentified man threw acid on an accountant at a place of worship in Telangana's Saidabad, leaving him with severe burn injuries. The acid attack, which unfolded in the evening hours of Friday, was captured on CCTV.

As seen in the chilling footage, the attack occurred around 7:30 PM when an unidentified man entered the religious premises, secretly carrying a bottle. He approached the unsuspecting victim, Narsign Rao, who was seated on a chair, and poured acid over his head.

As Rao writhed in agony, the accused swiftly fled the scene on a motorcycle. Alarmed locals immediately sprang into action, rushing the severely injured Rao to the hospital while notifying the authorities.

The video quickly went viral, prompting police to heighten security measures at the religious establishment.

Police are actively scouring the footage for leads and have launch an investigation to identity the accused and his motive behind the acid attack.

