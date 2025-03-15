60-year-old woman dies during MRI scan in AP; CHECK what happened, precautions to be taken

Read Full Article

A devastating incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh, where a 60-year-old woman, Nallaguchu Rama Tulasamma, lost her life during an MRI scan due to alleged negligence by hospital authorities.

What happened?

Tulasamma, who was undergoing dialysis treatment and had a pacemaker fitted, was advised to undergo an MRI scan at a local diagnostic center. Her husband, Koteswara Rao, accompanied her to the scan. When Tulasamma began showing signs of discomfort during the procedure, Rao alerted the technician, who allegedly failed to respond promptly.

The diagnostic center's staff allegedly failed to recognize Tulasamma's pacemaker and dialysis plug, which led to her tragic demise. The technician's alleged indifference to Rao's concerns has raised serious questions about the center's commitment to patient safety.

Rao said his wife was perfectly fine before the scan. He was asked to hold his wife's legs to restrict movement during MRI. He claims to have alerted the technician after she showed discomfort but there was no response. Tulasamma was found dead after the scan was completed.

Precautions to be taken during MRI

To ensure patient safety, it is essential to follow established guidelines. Removing jewelry, watches, belts, and metallic items before the scan is crucial, as these can interfere with the strong magnetic field. Patients must also inform doctors about pacemakers, cochlear implants, artificial joints, or metal plates, as these can pose risks.

Additionally, pregnant women, individuals with kidney disease, and those with claustrophobia must notify the radiologist before the scan. Patients must remain still during the procedure, as movement can blur images. Following breathing instructions and pressing the emergency button to alert the technician in case of discomfort or anxiety are also vital.

