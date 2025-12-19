Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Sunshine, Cool Breeze and Winter Chill Continue
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for December 19. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a max temp of 29°C and a chilly min of 13°C. Find out the real feel and wind speed.
Hyderabad Weather on Friday
Hyderabad is expected to see a mix of sun and some clouds on Friday, December 19. While there will be sunshine during the day, the cold conditions are likely to persist, especially in the morning and evening.
Max temperature: 29°C
Min temperature: 13°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will drop to about 13°C. This will bring a cold start to the day, followed by a mild and comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 28°C. Despite the sunshine, the day may feel slightly cooler than the actual readings suggest.
On December 19, the sun will rise at around 6:40 am and set at about 5:45 pm, giving Hyderabad a little over eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Breeze
Winds from the northeast will blow at about 13 km/h. This steady breeze will add to the cool feeling, particularly during the early hours of the day.
