When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said how she met ex husband Naga Chaitanya trends; amidst dating rumor

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a well known South Indian actress who got global fame with her talent and determination to her work. This actress has been facing alot of trolling and bullying since her separation with her ex husband Naga Chaitanya. Things aren't same anymore but when they got married, they served serious couple goals but soon, everything was revealed how Samantha tried hard to keep her marriage but they ended up with divorce.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu about Naga Chaitanya:

A throwback video of Samantha talking about how she met her then husband Naga chaitanya is resurfacing the internet amidsts the dating rumors of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru. She said, ''If you have seen interviews from all of my films, There's always been subtle hints. If they've said one word to describe a hero, if they said Naga Chaitanya, I said first love. And he has always been the stabilizing factor, he's been there during my relationships with other people, professional downfall, personal setbacks. So there is really nothing that we don't know about eachother. From 2009, There have been times where I wanted to work on the relationship, but he wasn't ready. and there were times when he wanted to work on the relationship but I wasn't ready. We have seen all the sides of eachother. and we decided if we can't be with eachother, we can't be with anybody else'.

Right after getting married, Samantha has changed herself so much from her work timings to using mobile phones. In an interview she said, 'There are alot of rules at home that we can't work on sundays, we can't use phones at the dining table, we can't use phones during holiday trips'.

This caught the attention of netizens and they are expressing their views on samantha's life before and after marriage on the comments section of these videos. A few people say, ' He controlled sam too much' and a few people say ' Right from the beginning,samantha is the one who praised him and looked happy everywhere in their relationship whereas chay on the other hand, invariably looked not interested and also failed to reciprocate'.

