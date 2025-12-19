Image Credit : social media

Lucknow will continue to face the double attack of fog and cold wave for the next few days. On Friday, December 19th, the maximum daytime temperature is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius and the nighttime temperature is expected to be below 10 degrees Celsius. The cold wave at night will force people to stay indoors. The Meteorological Department has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various districts of Uttar Pradesh on December 19th due to fog.