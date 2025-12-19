- Home
- India
- Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave To Get Stronger? Red Alert Issued In 20 Districts
Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave To Get Stronger? Red Alert Issued In 20 Districts
Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Cold wave, dense fog continue to affect Uttar Pradesh. Visibility in Lucknow dropped below 10 meters and AQI reached 450. The cold will intensify on December 19th, red, orange, yellow fog alerts have been issued
Lucknow Weather Today 19th December
A cold wave has been wreaking havoc in Uttar Pradesh since the beginning of December. The capital Lucknow has been shrouded in dense fog for the past few days, reducing visibility to less than 10 meters at night. On Thursday night, the AQI in Lucknow reached 450, which falls in the "severe" category. Kanpur, meanwhile, was the coldest city, with the minimum temperature reaching around 6 degrees.
What will be the weather in Lucknow on 19th December?
Lucknow will continue to face the double attack of fog and cold wave for the next few days. On Friday, December 19th, the maximum daytime temperature is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius and the nighttime temperature is expected to be below 10 degrees Celsius. The cold wave at night will force people to stay indoors. The Meteorological Department has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various districts of Uttar Pradesh on December 19th due to fog.
Red Alert (Heavy Fog)
Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Deoria, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bijnor, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.
Orange alert (dense to very dense fog)
Dense to very dense fog is expected in Hardoi, Ayodhya, Amroha, Sambhal and Badaun districts.
Yellow Alert (Dense Fog)
Whereas Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Kasganj.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.