Bengaluru SHOCKER! Doctor, her children caught on cam assaulting elderly in-laws amid marital dispute (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A disturbing video showing a doctor and her children allegedly assaulting her elderly in-laws amid a marital dispute has set social media ablaze, with netizens calling for stringent action against her.

The accused, Dr. Priyadarshini N, a physician at Victoria Hospital, now faces a criminal case filed by her father-in-law, J. Narasimaiah, a resident of RHCS Layout in West Bengaluru. Following the complaint, the Annapoorneshwarinagar police booked her under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Elderly couple attacked amid family dispute

According to Narasimaiah, his son, Dr. Naveen Kumar, married Priyadarshini in 2007, but their relationship soured, leading them to seek a divorce. On the night of March 10, Priyadarshini allegedly stormed into her in-laws’ residence around 8:30 pm, accompanied by her daughter and son.

“She verbally abused us, threatened our lives, and physically assaulted me, striking my head and back,” Narasimaiah stated in his complaint. His wife was also reportedly manhandled during the ordeal.

A senior police officer confirmed that Priyadarshini has been booked under sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with provocation. As the offenses are bailable, authorities will record her statement before filing a chargesheet.

Also read: Karnataka approves 4 per cent tender quota for Muslim contractors after amending KTPP Act

Viral video triggers public outrage

The video, now circulating widely, captures a heated altercation in which Priyadarshini can be seen shouting at bystanders recording the incident, aggressively dragging her mother-in-law by the hair, while her daughter is seen kicking the elderly woman.

A user on X (formerly Twitter), who uploaded the footage, claimed that Priyadarshini had subjected her in-laws to relentless harassment for over a decade, allegedly forcing them out of their own home and into a rented accommodation. A court had reportedly ruled that she had no right to visit them, yet she forcibly entered their residence on March 10 and unleashed the violent attack.

Narasimaiah is a heart patient, while his wife is a cancer survivor.

Priyadarshini, however, claims she visited her husband’s residence to confront him about his alleged financial neglect of their children. According to her, her in-laws provoked her and her children, leading them to react in frustration. She also alleged that the video was deliberately recorded after the situation escalated.

Also read: Vadodara Crash: Accused Rakshit Chaurasia denies alcohol influence, blames pothole

Latest Videos