Image Credit : Getty

In the last 24 hours, parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and select districts like Gondia, Nagpur, Nashik, and Yavatmal have seen temperatures dip close to or below 10°C. Meanwhile, western Maharashtra shows relatively milder trends. The weather department expects a 2–3°C rise in maximum temperatures, but this will not significantly reduce the biting cold, especially during mornings and nights.