Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Changing Wind Patterns Bring Morning Chill, Afternoon Heat
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Changing wind patterns and fresh western disturbances are altering winter’s grip across Maharashtra. While cold conditions persist, fluctuating temperatures and shifting airflows explain why the chill briefly eases
Changing Winds and Western Disturbances
A newly active western disturbance and a shift in wind direction over the Himalayas are influencing weather across North India and extending their impact into Maharashtra. These changes are causing cold waves to move southward, leading to uneven winter conditions where cold intensifies in phases rather than remaining constant.
Maharashtra’s Winter Pattern Explained
In the last 24 hours, parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and select districts like Gondia, Nagpur, Nashik, and Yavatmal have seen temperatures dip close to or below 10°C. Meanwhile, western Maharashtra shows relatively milder trends. The weather department expects a 2–3°C rise in maximum temperatures, but this will not significantly reduce the biting cold, especially during mornings and nights.
National Winter Trends and Outlook
Cold conditions have strengthened in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Northeast, though heavy snowfall remains limited to higher altitudes. Dense fog is affecting visibility across North India. Between December 20 and 21, snowfall and rain are likely in mountainous regions, followed by largely dry weather from December 22 to 24.
