Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Happy Holi with vibrant pic shot on iPhone by Indian CEO Kushagra Tiwari. SEE post

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday extended Holi greetings on social media by sharing a picture of the vibrant festival captured by an Indian CEO Kushagra Tiwari.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday extended warm wishes for the festival of Holi through a striking post on X (formerly Twitter). Cook shared a breathtaking image that captured the festival’s electrifying energy- shot on an iPhone by photographer Kushagra Tiwari.

In his post, Cook wrote, "Happy Holi to all those celebrating! May it be as joyous and fun as Kushagra Tiwari’s beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo." The vibrant image was part of Apple’s #ShotOniPhone campaign, that promotes creative photography with iPhones.

The alt tag description of the photograph paints a vivid picture, "A person stands in a field, wearing an orange and pink outfit, holding a plate filled with blue, pink, mint green, and yellow powder and white, orange, and red flower petals. They’re laughing and looking off to the side. Streaks of red and blue are on their face. Flower petals stream down in front of them."

Who is Kushagra Tiwari?

Tiwari, the creative force behind the stunning shot, is not just a photographer but also the co-founder and CEO of Exif Media, a talent management agency. His LinkedIn profile highlights his academic background in computer programming and an MBA in marketing and HR. Tiwari co-founded Exif Media in 2021, channeling his expertise into the world of digital media and photography.

Cook’s tradition of sharing Holi-inspired iPhone photography traces back to previous years. In 2023, he posted a stunning Holi shot taken by Joshua Karthik, whom he personally met during his visit to India to explore how Karthik harnesses the iPhone’s camera capabilities for his photography.

