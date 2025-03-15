'Thumka nahi lagaoge toh suspend..': Tej Pratap Yadav under fire for asking cop to dance at Holi event (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A video showing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav instructing a policeman to dance during a Holi celebration at his residence in Bihar's Patna has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

In the video, Tej Pratap, sitting on a stage can be heard telling the uniformed officer, "Aeh Sipahi, suniye, Deepak, ek gaana bajayenge uspe tumko thumka lagana hai...Thumka nahi lagaoge toh suspend kar diye jaoge" (Will play a song and you will have to dance, if you don’t dance, you will be suspended).

"Bura mat maano Holi hai," Tej Pratap Yadav further says, before starting to sing a Holi song.

The officer, visibly hesitant, ultimately obeys the directive, dancing to the amusement of onlookers.

Incident triggers outrage

The incident, now widely circulated on social media, has triggered a wave of outrage, with netizens slamming it as a stark reminder of the unchecked power wielded by politicians during Lalu Yadav’s rule.

During Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Chief Minister in the 1990s and early 2000s, Bihar was often accused of being a haven for criminals, where governance took a backseat and law enforcement was reduced to mere subservience.

Also read: Delhi man befriends woman on Instagram, blackmails to leak her private pics, tries to extort Rs 5 lakh

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked Tej Pratap Yadav and said, "Like father, like son. First, the father - as the then CM used to make law dance to his tunes and turn Bihar into a jungle raj. Now, the son, despite being out of power, attempts to make laws and protectors of law dance to his tunes through threats and pressure. He threatens Police personnel with suspension if he doesn't dance. This shows that RJD believes in jungle raj...If they come to power even by mistake, they would violate law and make protectors of law dance...This is a trailer. So, it is important to keep them away from power..."

A user wrote, "Dance to my tune or you will get suspended' - RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav tells a Bihar Policeman to Dance at his home in Patna. This when they are in opposition in Bihar, Imagine the Jungle Raj during Lalu's time or when they'll be in POWER."

Another user commented, "RJD MLA and Lalu's son Tejpratap Yadav tells cop to dance or else he will be suspended. Poor cop complies. Just imagine the level of Goondagardi if RJD wins Bihar Assembly Elections."

A third user wrote, "This is when RJD is in Opposition. Imagine the HOOLIGANISM if by any means, Lalua wins the upcoming election. Bihar has a choice to make!"

Also read: On CCTV, Telangana temple accountant suffers burn injuries after acid attack by unidentified man (WATCH)

Latest Videos