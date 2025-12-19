- Home
- India
- Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog and Toxic Air Trigger IMD Yellow Alert; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog and Toxic Air Trigger IMD Yellow Alert; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is facing a severe winter spell as dense fog, biting cold, and hazardous air pollution grip the region. With visibility plunging and AQI levels turning toxic, daily life has been badly affected
IMD Yellow Alert and Fog Impact
The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert across Delhi-NCR due to intense fog conditions. Early morning visibility dropped drastically to as low as 50 metres in several pockets, disrupting road, rail, and flight operations. Commuters faced delays and slow traffic as fog blanketed Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.
Temperature Trends and Cold Wave Outlook
Winter chill has tightened its grip on the capital, with minimum temperatures falling between 7°C and 9°C. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 22°C with limited sunshine. Meteorologists warn that cold conditions may intensify over the next 48 hours as chilly winds from the Himalayan region move in.
Severe Air Pollution and Health Concerns
Air quality in Delhi has deteriorated sharply, with AQI readings ranging between 400 and 500, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Neighbouring cities like Noida and Ghaziabad are also enveloped in thick smog. Low wind speeds are trapping pollutants, leading to breathing discomfort, eye irritation, and heightened health risks.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.