LIVE India News updates on March 10: Man shot dead in Ghazipur, police launch probe

India News Today: NRI woman found dead in Vizag hotel room; Police probe suicide, rule out foul play
A 48-year-old NRI woman, K Roja, was found hanging in a Vizag hotel room on March 6. She had checked in with P Sridhar, a doctor from the US. Police suspect suicide but are investigating possible abetment. A case under BNSS Section 194 was registered.
India News Today: Save up to Rs 1.5 lakh in taxes with THESE Post Office schemes
These include the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and Time Deposits.
India News Today: Rohit Sharma hails THIS player as India's 'silent hero' after Champions Trophy triumph
After adding another chapter of success to its rich cricketing history, India captain Rohit Sharma gave a special mention to "silent hero". Read on to know who.
India News Today: Man shot dead in Ghazipur, police launch probe
A young man was shot dead late Sunday (Mar 09) night in Delhi's Ghazipur area. Police have filed a case under the Arms Act and murder.
India News Today: Clash erupts during team India's Champions Trophy celebrations in Mhow, vehicles torched [WATCH]
Violence erupted in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday (March 9) during celebrations of Team India's ICC Champions Trophy victory. Two groups clashed, leading to several vehicles being vandalized and set on fire.
India News Today: Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed couple found dead hours after marriage in suspected murder-suicide in Ayodhya
In a tragic incident in Ayodhya, a newly-wed man allegedly strangled his wife to death before dying by suicide just hours after their wedding.
Read Full News HERE
India News Today: West Bengal Weather Forecast, March 10: Scorching temperatures expected soon? Check forecast HERE
West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 10:The Meteorological Department forecasts a 3-5 degree Celsius temperature increase over the next five days. Light rain is possible in North Bengal. Dry weather will prevail due to low humidity.
Read Full News HERE
India News Today: Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of one worker recovered, CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia
The body of Gurpreet Singh, one of the workers trapped in the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool, was recovered by rescue teams. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family and expressed condolences.
Read Full News HERE