comscore
LIVE NOW

Mar 10, 2025, 10:03 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 10: Man shot dead in Ghazipur, police launch probe

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto champions trophy telangana tunnel 10 march 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

10:03 AM IST

India News Today: NRI woman found dead in Vizag hotel room; Police probe suicide, rule out foul play

A 48-year-old NRI woman, K Roja, was found hanging in a Vizag hotel room on March 6. She had checked in with P Sridhar, a doctor from the US. Police suspect suicide but are investigating possible abetment. A case under BNSS Section 194 was registered.

Read Full Story

9:56 AM IST

India News Today: Save up to Rs 1.5 lakh in taxes with THESE Post Office schemes

These include the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and Time Deposits.

Read Full Story

9:22 AM IST

India News Today: Rohit Sharma hails THIS player as India's 'silent hero' after Champions Trophy triumph

After adding another chapter of success to its rich cricketing history, India captain Rohit Sharma gave a special mention to "silent hero". Read on to know who.

Read Full Story

9:12 AM IST

India News Today: Man shot dead in Ghazipur, police launch probe

A young man was shot dead late Sunday (Mar 09) night in Delhi's Ghazipur area. Police have filed a case under the Arms Act and murder.

Read Full Story

8:53 AM IST

India News Today: Clash erupts during team India's Champions Trophy celebrations in Mhow, vehicles torched [WATCH]

Violence erupted in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday (March 9) during celebrations of Team India's ICC Champions Trophy victory. Two groups clashed, leading to several vehicles being vandalized and set on fire.

Read Full Story

8:40 AM IST

India News Today: Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed couple found dead hours after marriage in suspected murder-suicide in Ayodhya

In a tragic incident in Ayodhya, a newly-wed man allegedly strangled his wife to death before dying by suicide just hours after their wedding.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:39 AM IST

India News Today: West Bengal Weather Forecast, March 10: Scorching temperatures expected soon? Check forecast HERE

West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 10:The Meteorological Department forecasts a 3-5 degree Celsius temperature increase over the next five days. Light rain is possible in North Bengal. Dry weather will prevail due to low humidity.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:38 AM IST

India News Today: Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of one worker recovered, CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia

The body of Gurpreet Singh, one of the workers trapped in the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool, was recovered by rescue teams. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family and expressed condolences.

Read Full News HERE

 

10:10 AM IST:

A 48-year-old NRI woman, K Roja, was found hanging in a Vizag hotel room on March 6. She had checked in with P Sridhar, a doctor from the US. Police suspect suicide but are investigating possible abetment. A case under BNSS Section 194 was registered.

Read Full Story

9:56 AM IST:

These include the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and Time Deposits.

Read Full Story

9:56 AM IST:

After adding another chapter of success to its rich cricketing history, India captain Rohit Sharma gave a special mention to "silent hero". Read on to know who.

Read Full Story

9:16 AM IST:

A young man was shot dead late Sunday (Mar 09) night in Delhi's Ghazipur area. Police have filed a case under the Arms Act and murder.

Read Full Story

9:16 AM IST:

Violence erupted in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday (March 9) during celebrations of Team India's ICC Champions Trophy victory. Two groups clashed, leading to several vehicles being vandalized and set on fire.

Read Full Story

8:53 AM IST:

In a tragic incident in Ayodhya, a newly-wed man allegedly strangled his wife to death before dying by suicide just hours after their wedding.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:53 AM IST:

West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 10:The Meteorological Department forecasts a 3-5 degree Celsius temperature increase over the next five days. Light rain is possible in North Bengal. Dry weather will prevail due to low humidity.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:53 AM IST:

The body of Gurpreet Singh, one of the workers trapped in the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool, was recovered by rescue teams. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family and expressed condolences.

Read Full News HERE

 

Top Stories
PHOTOS Disha Patani looks STUNNING in her latest Instagram post RBA

(PHOTOS) Disha Patani looks STUNNING in her latest Instagram post

NRI woman found dead in Vizag hotel room; Police probe suicide, rule out foul play vkp

NRI woman found dead in Vizag hotel room; Police probe suicide, rule out foul play

Who is RJ Mahvash? Mystery woman spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal enjoying Ind vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final RBA

Who is RJ Mahvash? Mystery woman spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal enjoying Ind vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final

CarParts.com’s Retail Chatter Spikes After Company Explores Strategic Options Including Potential Sale

CarParts.com’s Retail Chatter Spikes After Company Explores Strategic Options Including Potential Sale

Alphabet Gets DOJ Relief On AI Moves, But Antitrust Fight Over Chrome Rages On — Retail Stays On Sidelines

Alphabet Gets DOJ Relief On AI Moves, But Antitrust Fight Over Chrome Rages On — Retail Stays On Sidelines

Top Videos
BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Apoorva Mukhija Deserved Better? Fans Say She OUTSHINED Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan!

Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Jagadguru Shankaracharya, Saints Condemn Vandalism of BAPS Hindu Temple in California

Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Newark Due to Dry, Windy Conditions | Asianet Newsable

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Baba Ramdev SLAMS Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff Terrorism’ – Calls for India’s Economic Strength!

Trending News

NRI woman found dead in Vizag hotel room; Police probe suicide, rule out foul play vkp

NRI woman found dead in Vizag hotel room; Police probe suicide, rule out foul play

CarParts.com’s Retail Chatter Spikes After Company Explores Strategic Options Including Potential Sale

CarParts.com’s Retail Chatter Spikes After Company Explores Strategic Options Including Potential Sale

Alphabet Gets DOJ Relief On AI Moves, But Antitrust Fight Over Chrome Rages On — Retail Stays On Sidelines

Alphabet Gets DOJ Relief On AI Moves, But Antitrust Fight Over Chrome Rages On — Retail Stays On Sidelines

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved