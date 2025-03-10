Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video

Armed robbers looted Rs 25 crore worth of jewellery from a Tanishq showroom in Bihar’s Ara, escaping despite multiple distress calls. Police delayed, raising security concerns. Two criminals were later injured in a police encounter.
 

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 7:56 PM IST

A gang of armed robbers stormed a Tanishq jewellery showroom in Ara, Bihar, on Monday morning, holding staff and customers at gunpoint before fleeing with jewellery worth Rs 25 crore. The incident, captured on CCTV, has raised serious concerns about police response and law enforcement in the state.

The heist unfolded shortly after the store opened at 10:30 AM, as five to six masked and helmeted men barged into the showroom. The chilling footage shows the robbers lining up staff and customers, forcing them to raise their hands in fear. They swiftly looted the jewellery display cases, stuffing valuables into bags.

A staff member unaware of the robbery walked into the crime scene and was immediately assaulted by the criminals. The robbers also seized the security guard’s gun, neutralizing any potential resistance.

Despite the showroom being located just 600 meters from the nearest police station, staff alleged that their repeated distress calls—up to 25-30 times—were met with delays. By the time help arrived, the robbers had escaped with the loot.

Store manager Kumar Mrityunjay confirmed that jewellery worth Rs 25 crore was stolen, while the extent of cash loss is still being assessed. The robbers also confiscated staff members' mobile phones to prevent them from alerting authorities during the heist.

Later, two of the accused were injured in an encounter with the police near Ara. Bhojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to identify and capture the criminals using CCTV footage.

The incident has once again cast a shadow over Bihar’s law and order, highlighting the urgent need for better police response mechanisms and security measures in commercial establishments.

