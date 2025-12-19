Southern Range IG Shyam Sunder has suspended Circle Inspector KG Prathapachandran. The action was taken after CCTV footage, released on a High Court order, showed the assault of a pregnant woman at Ernakulam North police station last year.

Kerala's Southern Range Inspector General Shyam Sunder has ordered the immediate suspension of Circle Inspector KG Prathapachandran after CCTV footage showed the assault of a pregnant woman inside a police station in 2024 when Prathapachandran was the Station House Officer (SHO) at Ernakulam North police station.

Details of the Incident

The incident that forms the basis of the complaint occurred last year when Prathapachandran was serving as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ernakulam North Police Station. He is currently posted as Circle Inspector in Aroor.

CCTV footage showing the young woman being assaulted inside the police station was handed over to the complainants following a directive from the High Court. After the visuals surfaced and triggered widespread controversy, action was initiated.

Officer Suspended Pending Inquiry

Southern Range IG Shyam Sunder ordered Prathapachandran's suspension pending inquiry. Prathapachandran remains under suspension as an official inquiry into the station-house incident continues. (ANI)