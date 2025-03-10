Rajasthan SHOCKER! Police constable arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Jaipur hotel

A Rajasthan police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a three-month pregnant woman in Jaipur. The accused lured her from home under the pretext of official work and committed the crime in a hotel while her child was present.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Jaipur: A 48-year-old police constable from Rajasthan was taken into custody on Sunday (Mar 09) for allegedly sexually assaulting a pregnant woman at a hotel in Jaipur, while her three-year-old son was also present in the room, officials reported.

The accused, identified as Constable Bhagaram, is said to have deceived the 27-year-old woman by claiming he needed to take her statement regarding a dispute her husband was having with a neighbor. Authorities stated that he allegedly threatened to have her husband, who works as a laborer, imprisoned if she did not comply.

According to ACP Vinod Kumar Sharma, a forensic team has examined the location, and Bhagaram has been suspended from duty. “The survivor has undergone a medical examination, and further investigation is in progress,” he added.

The woman, who was three months pregnant, was alone at home with her young son on Saturday morning when the constable showed up, saying he needed to record her statement, according to police reports. He asked her to come along to the police station, but instead took her to a hotel located on Shyopur Road in Jaipur's Sanganer area.

At the hotel reception, Bhagaram reportedly identified himself as a police officer and requested a room, telling staff that the woman was feeling unwell and needed to change her clothes. Once they were inside the room, he allegedly slapped her, gagged her with a towel, and then sexually assaulted her.

