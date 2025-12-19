Samajwadi Party MLAs protested the codeine cough syrup issue in UP, alleging a 'high-profile nexus' is involved. They questioned why the accused's houses aren't bulldozed and accused the BJP government of protecting those who profited and fled.

SP MLAs Protest Against Codeine Syrup Nexus

Mukesh Verma Demands Accountability

Samajwadi Party MLA Mukesh Verma protested over the codeine cough syrup issue in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. He said that higher-ups are involved in this case and questioned who is responsible for the lives of children. The MLA expressed concern over the codeine cough syrups being sold in the market. "Every limit is crossed now; they are selling poison under the guise of cough syrup. Many high-profile and wealthy individuals are involved in this nexus."

MLA wore an outfit with slogans about the protest. He also asked if those involved in the case would be getting their house bulldozed. "When are they sending bulldozers to their houses? Innocent toddlers have lost their lives. Who will be held responsible for them?" he stated.

Brajesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Protection

The SP MLA Brajesh Yadav also protested against the cough syrup case by cycling to the Assembly. He mentioned that the case is gaining widespread concern, and the distribution of toxic syrup by the BJP is being discussed as well. "In our state and across the country, it is being discussed that the BJP distributed toxic cough syrup, which killed the children of the poor."

He states that the people involved in the case profited and crossed the border. The MLA said that the BJP government is helping them out and called for their immediate detention. "People earned money and fled abroad. Meanwhile, the BJP Govt is protecting them. So, the government should immediately arrest such people and jail them..."

CM Adityanath on Action Taken

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also shared details about the case while addressing the media on Friday. He said that under the leadership of the Uttar Pradesh Police and Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), action was initiated under the NDPS Act.