Rohit hilariously convinces Jay Shah to dance after India clinches Champions Trophy 2025 title (WATCH)

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 6:20 PM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had a light-hearted moment with International Cricket Council (ICC) president Jay Shah after the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy 2025 win against New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. 

India finally and successfully ended their 12-year Champions Trophy with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the title clash. Chasing a 252-run chase, Rohit Sharma led the batting with an innings of 76 off 83 balls. Alongside Rohit, Shreyas Iyer (48), KL Rahul (34*), Shubman Gill (31), and Axar Patel (27) contributed significantly to India’s batting. Ravindra Jadeja had an impactful cameo as he hit a winning four to take the team over the finishing line.

Amid the jubilant and joyous celebrations, Rohit Sharma was spotted having a fun chat with ICC head Jay Shah and BCCI president Roger Binny. In a video that went viral on social media, India skipper was extremely happy after leading the team to Champions Trophy triumph and attempted to persuade Shah to dance. However, the former BCCI secretary was reluctant to participate, but he embraced Rohit Sharma’s playful side.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma convincing Jay Shah 

Team Indian clinched the Champions Trophy for the third time in the tournament’s history. The first title win came in 2002 when Sourav Ganguly-led side shared the prestigious title with Sri Lanka. After a gap of 11 years, the Men in Blue reclaimed the Champions Trophy title under the leadership of MS Dhoni, defeating England in the final. With three Champions Trophy titles, India became the most successful team in the history of the tournament. 

Additionally, Team India won a second consecutive ICC title in the last one year. The Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup triumph under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, ending their 11-year title drought. It was India’s first T20 World Cup title since winning the inaugural edition of the tournament. 

Rohit Sharma and Jay Shah share strong relationship 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and ICC president Jay Shah share a strong relationship with each other. When Jay Shah was the BCCI secretary, he played a crucial role in backing Rohit Sharma as India's all-format captain, particularly ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. 

After India failed to win the World Cup 2023 final despite being unbeaten till the semifinal, the questions were raised on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and many wanted the BCCI to sack him from leadership roles in red-ball cricket. However, Jay Shah was firm on wanting Rohit Sharma continue as a captain, this was very much evident when he backed the Men in Blue to win the T20 World Cup during the renaming ceremony of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. 

India had a brilliant run in the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Men in Blue went undefeated throughout the tournament and clinched the title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final, marking a remarkable era of dominance in ICC events under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

