Shocking twist in MP tragedy: Viral video shows man brutally beaten by wife and daughters before death (WATCH)

A viral video revealed MP's Harendra Maurya being mercilessly beaten by his wife and daughters days before his death. While police suspected suicide, his brother had alleged murder earlier. Authorities await post-mortem results for clarity.
 

Shocking twist in MP tragedy: Viral video shows man brutally beaten by wife and daughters before death (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

A tragic case in Gandhi Colony, Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has taken a shocking turn after a viral video surfaced. On Saturday evening at 6 PM, the body of Harendra Maurya was found hanging in his home.

While the police initially suspected suicide, his brother has alleged murder, bringing a new angle to the investigation, multiple reports said.

The viral video, reportedly from February 2, shows Harendra being brutally beaten by his own wife and daughters inside their home. His wife is seen holding his legs, while his younger daughter grabs his hands.

Also read: Actress Ranya Rao sent to judicial custody until March 24 in gold smuggling case

Meanwhile, his elder daughter repeatedly strikes him with a stick as he screams in pain. A voice in the background chillingly says, "Don't spare him today, break him completely!" before the assault continues.

The daughter seen attacking her father in the video was married on March 1. Harendra’s brother, Bunty, claims that his sibling endured regular physical abuse, and the video provides clear evidence of this cruelty.

City Kotwali police in-charge, Dipendra Yadav, stated that the exact cause of death—whether suicide or murder—will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report. A panel of doctors in Gwalior has conducted the autopsy, and the investigation is ongoing. The viral video has been included as evidence, and authorities assure that appropriate action will be taken based on emerging facts.

Also read: Rajasthan SHOCKER! Police constable arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in Jaipur hotel

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video ddr

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video

Crude bomb hurled at SDPI workers house in Kannur, property damaged dmn

Crude bomb hurled at SDPI worker’s house in Kannur, property damaged

Punjab worker dies in Telangana tunnel collapse; Family seeks govt support vkp

Punjab worker dies in Telangana tunnel collapse; Family seeks govt support

PM's Mauritius visit: When Narendra Modi first visited 'Mini India' in 1998 - The Beginning of a timeless bond ddr

PM's Mauritius visit: When Narendra Modi first visited 'Mini India' in 1998 - The Beginning of a timeless bond

Kerala govt withdraws plan to make 'free ride if meter isn't running' stickers mandatory on auto-rickshaws dmn

Kerala govt withdraws plan to make 'free ride if meter isn't running' stickers mandatory on auto-rickshaws

Recent Stories

Football transfer rumours: Jobe Bellingham to Alexander-Arnold HRD

Football transfer rumours: Jobe Bellingham to Alexander-Arnold

Ramadan Fashion Pakistani Suits Inspired by Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir Suit Styles for a Gorgeous Ramadan Look

Ethereum, Cardano See Retail Chatter Surge Over The Past Week, But Trump’s Mixed Messages Dampen Sentiment

Ethereum, Cardano See Retail Chatter Surge Over The Past Week, But Trump’s Mixed Messages Dampen Sentiment

Cohen & Company Stock Falls After Company Registers Losses In Fourth Quarter — Retail’s On The Fence

Cohen & Company Stock Falls After Company Registers Losses In Fourth Quarter — Retail’s On The Fence

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video ddr

Tanishq showroom heist in Bihar: Armed robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 25 crore, WATCH viral video

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon