Shocking twist in MP tragedy: Viral video shows man brutally beaten by wife and daughters before death (WATCH)

A tragic case in Gandhi Colony, Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has taken a shocking turn after a viral video surfaced. On Saturday evening at 6 PM, the body of Harendra Maurya was found hanging in his home.

While the police initially suspected suicide, his brother has alleged murder, bringing a new angle to the investigation, multiple reports said.

The viral video, reportedly from February 2, shows Harendra being brutally beaten by his own wife and daughters inside their home. His wife is seen holding his legs, while his younger daughter grabs his hands.

Meanwhile, his elder daughter repeatedly strikes him with a stick as he screams in pain. A voice in the background chillingly says, "Don't spare him today, break him completely!" before the assault continues.

The daughter seen attacking her father in the video was married on March 1. Harendra’s brother, Bunty, claims that his sibling endured regular physical abuse, and the video provides clear evidence of this cruelty.

City Kotwali police in-charge, Dipendra Yadav, stated that the exact cause of death—whether suicide or murder—will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report. A panel of doctors in Gwalior has conducted the autopsy, and the investigation is ongoing. The viral video has been included as evidence, and authorities assure that appropriate action will be taken based on emerging facts.

