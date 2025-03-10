IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Ravindra Jadeja wins 'Fielder of the Match' medal after India's triumph; See PHOTOS

Read Full Article

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recieved the best fielder of the match medal for his exceptional fielding skills display during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Jadeja received the medal from the team's fielding coach, T. Dilip. Along with Jadeja, Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma was also nominated for this award.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Shreyas Iyer does young Virat Kohli's 2013 celebration after India's title win (WATCH)

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, a fine knock by Shreyas Iyer, and good spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance in the championship game. He played an exceptional knock of 76 runs from 83 balls, which was laced with seven boundaries and three maximums.

Also read: India lift 3rd Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli playing dandiya with stumps wins hearts

Kiwis opener Rachin Ravindra claimed the Golden Bat for most runs and 'Player of the Tournament' for his scintillating performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In four matches, Rachin made 263 runs at an average of 65.75, with a strike rate of 106.47, with two centuries- against Bangladesh in the league stage and South Africa in the semifinal. He also picked up three crucial wickets across these matches. In the final, he made a quickfire 37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six that gave his team a fine start.

New Zealand right-arm seamer Matt Henry finished as the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, which took place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. Henry finished the tournament with a total of 10 wickets in the four matches at an average of 16.70 with one fifer against India in the group stage.

Latest Videos