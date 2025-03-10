Rohit Sharma returns home after leading India to 3rd Champions Trophy title win in Dubai; WATCH first visuals

Read Full Article

India’s triumphant skipper Rohit Sharma returned home to a hero’s welcome after leading the Men in Blue to a historic third Champions Trophy title in Dubai on Sunday. Rohit, who played a crucial role in India’s unbeaten campaign, landed in Mumbai on Monday morning, greeted by enthusiastic fans and media eager to celebrate the team’s success.

In first visuals from the airport, Rohit was seen walking out with a broad smile, acknowledging the cheers of the supporters who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the victorious captain. The 37-year-old opener was instrumental in India’s title-winning campaign, leading from the front with a match-winning 76 in the final against New Zealand.

Under Rohit's leadership, India secured their third Champions Trophy title, adding to their previous triumphs in 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013. India’s latest victory was particularly special as they dominated the tournament without losing a single match, cementing their status as the most successful team in the event’s history.

The final against New Zealand was a closely fought battle, with India successfully chasing down a target of 252 in 49 overs. Rohit set the tone for the chase with an aggressive yet controlled innings, smashing Nathan Smith for two sixes and as many fours early on. His partnership with Shubman Gill (31) provided the team with a solid foundation before contributions from Shreyas Iyer (48), Axar Patel (29), and KL Rahul (34*) ensured a comfortable finish.

India’s bowlers, particularly the spinners, played a pivotal role in restricting New Zealand to 251/7. Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) spun a web around the Kiwi batters, while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja kept the pressure on throughout the innings.

As Rohit arrived back in India, chants of ‘Rohit! Rohit!’ echoed through the airport, with fans holding banners and waving the national flag in celebration. The veteran batter took a moment to interact with some of them before heading home.

