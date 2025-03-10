Pakistani forces allegedly kill enforced disappearance survivor in Balochistan, human rights groups condemn

Wafa Baloch, a resident of Panjgur district, was allegedly killed by Pakistani paramilitary forces near the Iran-Pakistan border after enduring enforced disappearance. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemns the killing and urges international intervention, citing ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan.

Pakistani forces allegedly kill enforced disappearance survivor in Balochistan, human rights groups condemn dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 10, 2025, 4:22 PM IST

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): Reports have emerged of the killing of Wafa Baloch, a resident of Paroom tehsil in Panjgur district, allegedly by Pakistani paramilitary forces near the Goldsmith Line, which marks the border between Iran and Pakistan's Balochistan, according to The Balochistan Post.

Also Read: Trump warns of higher tariffs on Mexico and Canada, says US has been 'ripped off for years'


In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated, "On February 26, 2025, Wafa Baloch, son of Allah Bakhsh, a resident of Parom tehsil, Panjgur district, was extrajudicially executed by Pakistani paramilitary forces near the Iran-Pakistan border. Wafa had previously endured six months of enforced disappearance and illegal detention by Pakistani security agencies. Despite his release from a Pakistani torture cell, the trauma inflicted on his family persisted.

Tragically, he was shot and killed while simply earning a livelihood as a border driver--targeted solely for being Baloch."
 

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1898689995252150598

The BYC has condemned the incident, urging the international community and human rights organisations to take immediate notice of the ongoing violations in Balochistan and hold Pakistani authorities accountable for alleged extrajudicial killings and disappearances, The Balochistan Post reported.

BYC highlighted, "In Balochistan, the ongoing genocide against the Baloch people has reached alarming levels. Pakistani security forces, intelligence agencies, and state-backed militias routinely target, disappear, and execute civilians, turning systematic oppression into a daily reality."

While there has been no official response from Pakistani security agencies, these claims align with previous reports of similar abuses in the region. Human rights groups and local activists have long raised concerns about the escalating violence, calling for greater international intervention to address the deteriorating situation in Balochistan.

Enforced disappearances of Baloch individuals in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, continue to be a serious issue. The Baloch community faces ongoing persecution by state security forces, instilling widespread fear among the population and exacerbating concerns about their safety and human rights in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: "US not an agent of Israel": US hostage envoy Adam Boehler defends talks with Hamas amid criticism

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Canadas incoming Prime Minister Mark Carney vows to defeat US in trade war dmn

Canada’s incoming Prime Minister Mark Carney vows to defeat US in trade war

Trump warns of higher tariffs on Mexico and Canada, says US has been 'ripped off for years' ddr

Trump warns of higher tariffs on Mexico and Canada, says US has been 'ripped off for years'

"US not an agent of Israel": US hostage envoy Adam Boehler defends talks with Hamas amid criticism dmn

"US not an agent of Israel": US hostage envoy Adam Boehler defends talks with Hamas amid criticism

Air India flight returns after 10 hours in air due to toilet malfunction, passengers face major inconvenience dmn

Air India's Chicago-Delhi flight turns back after 10 hours in air due to toilet malfunction

China's silent war on Tibetan culture: The quiet erasure of an identity ddr

China's silent war on Tibetan culture: The quiet erasure of an identity

Recent Stories

Shabana Azmi honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 16th International Film Festival held in Bengaluru RBA

Shabana Azmi honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 16th International Film Festival held in Bengaluru

Kerala govt withdraws plan to make 'free ride if meter isn't running' stickers mandatory on auto-rickshaws dmn

Kerala govt withdraws plan to make 'free ride if meter isn't running' stickers mandatory on auto-rickshaws

Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos to Kia Syros: Top 7 SUVs with panoramic sunroofs in India gcw

Tata Nexon to Kia Seltos to Kia Syros: Top 7 SUVs with panoramic sunroofs in India

Rashmika Mandanna controversy: "I meant about life lessons..." says Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga clarifies remarks RBA

Rashmika Mandanna controversy: "I meant about life lessons..." says Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga clarifies remarks

How To Apply Kajal: Simple and easy tips to make your eyes beautiful RBA

How To Apply Kajal: Simple and easy tips to make your eyes beautiful

Recent Videos

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Champions Trophy 2025: Actor Shahid Kapoor Congratulates Team India, Calls Victory 'Fantastic'

Video Icon
Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Man Climbs Big Ben Tower With Palestinian Flag, Arrested | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon