Kerala: Teen girl dies in Thalassery due to anorexia, doctor explains her 'killer' weight loss obsession

An 18-year-old girl from Thalassery, Kerala, died from anorexia after abstaining from food for six months, driven by online weight loss diets. Despite medical intervention, her condition deteriorated, highlighting the severity of eating disorders.

Kerala: Teen girl dies in Thalassery due to anorexia, doctor explains her 'killer' weight loss obsession
ANI |Published: Mar 10, 2025, 6:44 PM IST

Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 10 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl from Thalassery suffering from the eating disorder 'Anorexia' died at Thalassery co-operative hospital where she was undergoing treatment after she abstained from proper food for almost six months.

Sree Nanda, a native of Meruvambai Thalassery who died on Sunday, used to follow online portals for a weight loss diet and was surviving on water.
Dr Nagesh Manohar Prabhu, a consultant physician at Thalaserry Co-operative Hospital, said that she was brought to the hospital around 12 days ago and was directly admitted to the ICU.

The physician said, "She was hardly 24 kgs, bedridden. Her sugar levels, sodium, and BP were low. She was out on ventilator support. But her condition did not improve, and she succumbed."

According to doctors, anorexia is an eating disorder causing people to be obsessed about weight and what they eat. Under this condition, even when people are thin, the person affected thinks they are overweight and will not eat.

According to the family and doctors, the condition persisted for about five to six months.

She was hardly eating anything, and she hid it from the family. About five months back, she was taken to the hospital, and the doctors advised that she needed to eat and asked the family to get a psychiatric consultation.

According to her relative, she used to hide the food her parents gave her, and survived on hot water.

She was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital two months back, and tests were done. Doctors advised the family to feed her and to get psychiatric consultation.

Two weeks back, her blood sugar dropped, and she had breathing issues and was immediately admitted to Thalaserry Co-operative Hospital.

Unfortunately, many family members, acquaintances, and celebrities have suffered from anorexia nervosa, or AN, a severe mental condition characterised by excessive worries about weight, form, and self-esteem. An eating disorder, dietary restriction, purposeful vomiting, and acute emaciation are all symptoms of AN. (ANI)

