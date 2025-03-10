Gulmarg fashion show: Omar Abdullah calls event unacceptable, clarifies no government involvement

Read Full Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday strongly condemned the controversial fashion show held in Gulmarg, stating that it "should not have been organized at any time of the year, let alone during Ramzan."

Addressing the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdullah clarified that the event was a private party, organized without government permission. He assured that strict action would be taken if any violations of the law were found.

"It was a private event, and no government approval was sought. If anything illegal occurred, the police will investigate," Abdullah said.

The event sparked widespread criticism from political leaders and religious groups, with many calling it an affront to cultural and religious sentiments.

Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh denounced the show as "a direct attack on our culture" and demanded the strictest action from the Chief Minister.

JKNC leader Tanvir Sadiq also condemned the event, stating, "Even in normal circumstances, semi-nude fashion shows should not take place in Jammu and Kashmir. This is unacceptable."

Echoing similar sentiments, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo called the event "wrong and inappropriate, especially during Ramzan."

Amid the outrage, Abdullah has ordered an official inquiry into the event, ensuring accountability for any legal or ethical violations.

Fashion designer Shivan & Narresh sparked controversy with a ski-wear fashion show in Gulmarg, drawing backlash for allegedly disregarding local sensitivities during Ramadan. Religious leaders and clerics condemned the event, calling it obscene and inappropriate.

Many on X called out the show saying it 'was a semi-nude fashion show in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmi — this is not the Kashmir we once knew. It’s heartbreaking to see our peaceful and holy land changing. May Allah protect and preserve our Kashmir'.

