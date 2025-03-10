"US not an agent of Israel": US hostage envoy Adam Boehler defends talks with Hamas amid criticism

Mar 10, 2025

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 10 (ANI): US hostage envoy Adam Boehler defended his direct talks with officials in the Hamas terror group, pushing back against private but intense criticism from Jerusalem, The Times of Israel reported.

Some of Boehler's remarks on Sunday further annoyed senior Israeli officials, who told The Times of Israel they were surprised to hear the envoy comment that the US is "not an agent of Israel."

The direct US-Hamas talks, held in parallel to indirect negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt, focused on releasing the American hostages still captive in Gaza, though Boehler stressed that the ultimate goal was the release of all the hostages.

"We weren't prepared to just sit back for two weeks," Times of Israel quoted Boehler as saying, while he refused to specify when his meetings with Hamas began or how many took place.

"You've got a real chance for some movement and seeing hostages home in the next few weeks," he continued.

When asked by the reporters whether he "realistically" thinks "that Hamas would eventually agree to lay down its weapons and not be part of Gaza's political future," he answered: "I do believe that," as per Times of Israel.

While his meetings focused on the sole living American hostage Edan Alexander, along with the bodies of four slain American hostages, Boehler stressed that the talks were meant to lead to a wider deal for all the hostages.

"You do not need to have fear that the president of the United States, or I, or anyone in our administration will forget you," he said, addressing the Israeli public.
Boehler described what he called a 'Hamas proposal' that would see a five- to ten-year truce with Israel, during which the terror group would disarm and forego political power in Gaza, as per the Times of Israel.

Hamas "suggested exchanging all prisoners... and a five-year to ten-year truce where Hamas would lay down all weapons and where the US, as well as other countries, would ensure that there are no tunnels, there's nothing taken on the military side, and that Hamas is not involved in politics going forward."
Boehler called the proposal "not a bad first offer," as per the Times of Israel. (ANI)

