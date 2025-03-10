"Arrogant": MK Stalin slams Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for calling Tamil Nadu govt 'dishonest' on NEP

TN CM MK Stalin criticizes Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks on the Tamil Nadu government's handling of education and PM SHRI scheme. 

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 3:38 PM IST

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], March 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK party chief MK Stalin on Monday lashed out at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who during Lok Sabha proceedings today termed the State government as "dishonest" and "ruining" the future of students.

In a strongly worded post in Tamil on his X platform, Stalin called out the "arrogance" of the Union Minister and said that he was speaking like an "arrogant king" and the one who had "disrespected" the people of Tamil Nadu "needs to be disciplined."

"Union Minister Dharmendhra Pradhan who thinks himself as king speaking with arrogance should have control over his tongue," Stalin posted.

Pradhan in his remarks during Question Hour alleged that the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to implement the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme in the state but later went back on their promise. The DMK staged a protest,over the union minister's remarks that led to an adjournment of proceedings of the Lower House of Parliament.

"They (DMK) are dishonest. They are not committed to the students of Tamil Nadu. They are ruining the future of Tamil Nadu students. Their only job is to raise language barriers. They are doing politics. They are doing mischief. They are undemocratic and uncivilised," Pradhan said.

Stalin in his post on X said that the Centre was the one who had cheated by not giving funds to Tamil Nadu and called the Tamil Nadu MPs as uncivilized.

Speaking to ANI today in the Parliament complex, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said, " ...Dharmendra Pradhan lied by saying that DMK government had agreed (to sign NEP). DMK never agreed to NEP or the three-language policy, all we said that we can't...why should our students in Tamil Nadu learn three languages whereas students from north India learn only one language...we are not against Hindi...if there are students who want to learn Hindi, they are free to do so but it should not be compulsory..."

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said, " DMK MP raised the issue where Union government has not released funds for Tamil Nadu saying that unless the State government agrees to sign the NEP, the three-language policy, funds more than Rs 2000 crore won't be released for the schools. The (Union Education) Minister got up and said that MPs from Tamil Nadu and opposition parties had met him and agreed to sign NEP, which is far from truth...our CM has written to the (Union Education) Minister and PM that we won't be signing the NEP...our CM has made this very clear and we have not changed it...Union Education) Minister called our govt, people and Parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu liars, he hurt our feelings and Tamil Nadu's pride by calling us uncivilised...we condemn this strongly..." (ANI)

