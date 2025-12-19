A luxury Mercedes was allegedly vandalised by security guards for driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram.

A luxury Mercedes was allegedly vandalised by security guards for driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram. The dramatic incident unfolded outside Cyber Park in Sector-31, was caught on camera, and the video has gone viral on social media.

Eyewitnesses said the guards attempted to stop the driver after noticing the vehicle flouting traffic norms by moving against the flow. The intervention soon spiralled into a heated confrontation. During the argument, the driver allegedly assaulted the guards, triggering a violent backlash.

The enraged guards reportedly turned their fury on the high-end car, raining blows on it with sticks and batons.

In the video, one man is seen smashing the windshield with force, while another targets the taillights and side mirror, leaving the luxury vehicle visibly battered.

No police complaint has been filed so far.