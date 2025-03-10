Crude bomb hurled at SDPI worker’s house in Kannur, property damaged

A crude bomb was thrown at an SDPI worker's house in Kannur, Kerala, causing property damage. 

Crude bomb hurled at SDPI workers house in Kannur, property damaged dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 7:09 PM IST

Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 10 (ANI): A crude bomb was hurled at the house of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker at Muzhappilangad, Kannur, Kerala, early on Monday morning, causing damage to property.

Also Read: Kerala: Teen girl dies in Thalassery due to anorexia, doctor explains her 'killer' weight loss obsession


The attack targeted the residence of Pilacheri Siraj, damaging the house and a scooter parked in the yard. The family members were inside the home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.
Crude bomb hurled at SDPI workers house in Kannur, property damaged dmn
The Edakkad police have registered; further investigation is underway. According to the preliminary findings, personal enmity is the motive behind the attack and a suspect has been identified.


Further details are awaited. 

 

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Kerala govt withdraws plan to make 'free ride if meter isn't running' stickers mandatory on auto-rickshaws

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Teen girl dies in Thalassery due to anorexia, doctor explains her 'killer' weight loss obsession dmn

Kerala: Teen girl dies in Thalassery due to anorexia, doctor explains her 'killer' weight loss obsession

Kerala govt withdraws plan to make 'free ride if meter isn't running' stickers mandatory on auto-rickshaws dmn

Kerala govt withdraws plan to make 'free ride if meter isn't running' stickers mandatory on auto-rickshaws

Kerala: Funding freeze cripples dialysis services, patients across state in crisis anr

Kerala: Funding freeze cripples dialysis services, patients across state in crisis

Caste discrimination alleged at Koodalmanikyam Temple, staff moved to office duties over priests' objection dmn

Caste discrimination alleged at Koodalmanikyam Temple, staff moved to office duties over priests' objection

Kerala: Bodies of missing 15-year-old girl and neighbor found hanging in Kasaragod dmn

Kerala: Bodies of missing 15-year-old girl and neighbour found hanging in Kasaragod

Recent Stories

Hardik Pandya does bhangra with Navjot Singh Sidhu after Indias Champions Trophy title win (WATCH) HRD

Hardik Pandya does bhangra with Navjot Singh Sidhu after India’s Champions Trophy title win (WATCH)

gold nose pin eid gift ideas for mom latest designs

Eid 2025 Gift: Surprise Mom with a 4gm Gold Nose Pin

Xi's High-Tech Vision to Counter Trump's Trade Policies ddr

Xi’s High-Tech Vision to Counter Trump’s Trade Policies

Redfin Stock Surges 75% Pre-Market After Rocket Companies Agrees To Acquire Company In $1.75B Deal: Retail Cheers The Deal

Redfin Stock Surges 75% Pre-Market After Rocket Companies Agrees To Acquire Company In $1.75B Deal: Retail Cheers The Deal

Robinhood, Strategy, Crypto Miners Take A Hit Pre-Market After Bitcoin Falls To $80K – Retail Remains Bullish

Robinhood, Strategy, Crypto Miners Take A Hit Pre-Market After Bitcoin Falls To $80K – Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon