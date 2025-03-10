Crude bomb hurled at SDPI worker’s house in Kannur, property damaged

Read Full Article

Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 10 (ANI): A crude bomb was hurled at the house of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker at Muzhappilangad, Kannur, Kerala, early on Monday morning, causing damage to property.

The attack targeted the residence of Pilacheri Siraj, damaging the house and a scooter parked in the yard. The family members were inside the home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.



The Edakkad police have registered; further investigation is underway. According to the preliminary findings, personal enmity is the motive behind the attack and a suspect has been identified.



Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)

