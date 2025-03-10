Crude bomb hurled at SDPI worker’s house in Kannur, property damaged
A crude bomb was thrown at an SDPI worker's house in Kannur, Kerala, causing property damage.
Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 10 (ANI): A crude bomb was hurled at the house of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker at Muzhappilangad, Kannur, Kerala, early on Monday morning, causing damage to property.
Also Read: Kerala: Teen girl dies in Thalassery due to anorexia, doctor explains her 'killer' weight loss obsession
The attack targeted the residence of Pilacheri Siraj, damaging the house and a scooter parked in the yard. The family members were inside the home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.
The Edakkad police have registered; further investigation is underway. According to the preliminary findings, personal enmity is the motive behind the attack and a suspect has been identified.
Further details are awaited.
(with inputs from ANI)
Also Read: Kerala govt withdraws plan to make 'free ride if meter isn't running' stickers mandatory on auto-rickshaws