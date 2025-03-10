IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Ravindra Jadeja breaks his silence on retirement rumours after India's title win

Read Full Article

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja broke his silence on the speculations of his retirement from ODI cricket after the Men in Blue’s Champions Trophy 2025 win against New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

Jadeja was one of the star performers for India in the title clash against New Zealand. He played a pivotal role in restricting New Zealand to 251/7 in 50 overs with his economical bowling, registering figures of 1/30 with an economy rate of 3 in 10 overs. With the bat, the all-rounder had a small cameo but it was significant as he hit the winning four to take the team past the finishing line in a 252-run chase.

However, there were speculations over Ravindra Jadeja’s retirement from ODIs after the Champions Trophy 2025. The fans began to spark speculations and rumours around Jadeja’s retirement after Virat Kohli gave a warm welcome to the star all-rounder after completing his spell of 10 overs. Kohli’s act of embracing Jadeja and patting his back was seen as a gesture of acknowledgement, possibly hinting at a farewell moment. After the match, Ravindra Jadeja did not speak anything about his retirement from the game.

A day after India clinched the Champions Trophy title, Ravindra Jadeja quashed the speculations of his retirement from ODIs. Taking to his Instagram story, the all-rounder urged the fans not to spread rumours about his retirement from ODI cricket.

“No unnecessary rumours, thanks.” Jadeja wrote on Instagram story.

Ravindra Jadeja was the impactful bowler for Team India in the final against New Zealand as he conceded just one boundary across his 10 overs spell. It showcases his ability to restrict the flow of runs at crucial junctures, preventing India from losing control of the game during New Zealand’s innings. The Kiwis could not accelerate the innings in the middle overs, ultimately playing a crucial role in India’s triumph.

In India’s 252-run chase, Ravindra Jadeja walked in to bat when India were 241/6 and required 11 runs off 15 balls to win. Jadeja and Rahul played slowly rather than taking risks of going for a shot that could prove costly for India. When Team India required just 2 runs off seven balls, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a winning four to take the team past the finishing line. On the final ball of the 49th over, Jadeja faced length delivery off William O’Rourke and got into a good position to eventually nail the pull behind square.

Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is last year

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is currently playing only two formats, Test and ODI after retiring T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year. Jadeja retired along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after successfully helping India win their second T20 World Cup triumph.

Jadeja announced his retirement from the T20Is on his Instagram handle rather than in the press conference. Taking to his Instagram handle, the all-rounder wrote, “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats . Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support.”

Speaking of ODIs, Ravindra Jadeja made his debut for India against Sri Lanka in 2009 and went on to cement his place in the team. In 206 matches, Jadeja has aggregated 2806 runs, including 13 fifties, at an average of 32.62, and picked 231 wickets, including seven four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers, at an average of 35.41.

Though Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is, he continued to play in the IPL as he was retained by Chennai Super Kings for INR 18 crore.

