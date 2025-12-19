Under CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat's revenue reforms have set a benchmark for good governance. Digitisation of land records and permissions through platforms like iORA has boosted 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for all stakeholders.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has undertaken essential revenue reforms to ensure effective service delivery and set a benchmark for good governance through transparent, simple, and technology-driven administration.

As a result, the holistic reforms implemented by the Gujarat government have today proved to be a boon for the state's farmers, industries, and development projects. By simplifying, ensuring transparency, and digitising processes ranging from land registration to non-agricultural permissions, Gujarat has emerged as a role model of good governance. These reforms have given new momentum to the state's development, strengthening both "Ease of Doing Business" and "Ease of Living". Under the Chief Minister's guidance, the Revenue Department has accelerated end-to-end digital governance. Platforms such as e-Dhara have been further strengthened, ensuring secure, accurate land records and their swift availability to citizens. As a result, land-related disputes have declined significantly. While maintaining legal safeguards, the non-agricultural (NA) permission process has been fully digitised to streamline procedures. Timely approvals have reduced time and costs, benefiting industries while safeguarding farmers' interests. At the same time, under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme, land measurement and resurvey work carried out across 34 districts has reduced land disputes and enabled farmers to access loans, crop insurance, and government assistance more easily.

More than 17.9 lakh applications processed on the iORA portal

Under the land allotment reforms, the iORA portal has enabled swift, transparent services for the state's citizens. In addition to the 7/12 revenue records, more than 36 revenue services, such as Varsai records (inheritance records), non-agricultural permission, and land measurement, can be accessed from home through the iORA portal. From 2022 to 18 December 2025, more than 17.9 lakh applications across 36 services were processed on the iORA portal. This faceless service has enhanced transparency in service delivery and accelerated decision-making. The iORA Feedback Centre has responded to 40,799 calls.

Digitalisation of Services and Technological Reforms

With the integration of digital technology in revenue services, operations have become more straightforward, more transparent, and faster. Through the statewide implementation of the Garvi 2.0 portal, the document registration process has been made online and faceless. Under the SVAMITVA scheme, drone-based surveys have been completed in more than 8,700 villages, and over 11.52 lakh property cards have been distributed. Facilities are available at Jan Seva and e-Dhara centres to obtain digitally signed copies with QR codes (VF-6, VF-7, 8A) without requiring physical signatures or stamps. In addition, applicants can now obtain e-seal-certified copies of property cards online from home without visiting the City Survey Office in person.

Land Mapping Using Advanced Technology, Encroachments Removed from Land Valued at Over ₹3,339 Crore

The Revenue Department has undertaken high-resolution mapping of the state's entire landmass using advanced technology from ISRO. Under this initiative, precise monitoring is being carried out to detect illegal encroachments on government land, misuse of leased land, and activities such as mining beyond permissible limits. Using AI (Artificial Intelligence) and machine learning, automated alerts are generated on the iORA and RO Diary platforms as soon as any unauthorised change is detected, enabling swift legal action on the ground. As part of an intensive drive to protect government lands in the state, more than 3,990 hectares have been freed from encroachment to date. The estimated market value of the recovered land exceeds ₹3,339 crore.

Integration with the GatiShakti Portal Accelerates Land Acquisition and Compensation to Farmers

To accelerate land acquisition processes, integration with the GatiShakti portal has been implemented, enabling land acquisition for approximately 60 key public-sector projects in the state. Successful land acquisition for significant projects such as the Bullet Train, the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, the Abu Road-Taranga Hill Railway, and Keshod Airport has ensured timely compensation for farmers.

These decisions by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will accelerate the journey towards Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat @ 2047, advancing Gujarat beyond Ease of Doing Business towards "Comfort of Doing Business" and the realisation of maximum governance with minimum government. (ANI)